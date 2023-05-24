Wednesday’s Letters to the Editor

Reasons to chase

EDITOR: I understand Elizabeth Boardman’s concern regarding the dangers of a high-speed chase (“Chase isn’t worth the risk,” Letters, May 14). However, police do not initiate a high-speed chase. The speeder does. The police must and do consider the possible consequences of a chase. They must also consider what damage that driver might do if not apprehended. What would the public reaction be if the police allowed a drunken driver to just take off at high speed, unfollowed, and that driver caused a crash that killed himself or someone else? That driver could also be running to hide illegal drugs or guns that would cause more injury than a high-speed chase.

LINDA LLOYD

Santa Rosa

Civic engagement

EDITOR: We at the Sonoma County League of Women Voters heartily agree with your editorial on civics education (“Fall behind on civics, fall behind as citizens and voters,” May 17). The league was founded in 1920 with the goal of educating women to be informed voters by providing them with nonpartisan resources.

In Sonoma County, our in-classroom voter education and registration program encourages young people to become involved in democracy. Our members attend senior government or history classes and present relevant information about voting. This presentation has registered over 500 Sonoma County students to vote since 2020. Further, our elections ambassador program gives college students training and resources they need to register their peers to vote.

It’s true that civics education is on the decline, but Sonoma County youth have become more involved in the voting process over the past two elections. According to the Sonoma County registrar of voters, 79% of registered 18-24-year-old citizens voted in the 2022 election, up from 65% in 2016. We are working to increase those numbers in 2024.

But, as your editorial states, our youth need more civics education. We will continue to offer nonpartisan resources to schools and residents. Contact us at youth@sonomalwv.org. Because your vote is your voice.

DONNA ROPER

President, League of Woman Voters Sonoma County

Democracy is at risk

EDITOR: I worry about our country. For a democracy to survive it needs an informed and engaged electorate, and ours is neither. Half of Americans don’t bother to vote, and those who do vote often don’t take the time to really understand the issues and the candidates. Half of Americans can’t name the three branches of government. Of course, they are the executive, judicial and legislative. Until we put more emphasis on civics in our schools, democracy is at risk.

PAUL SCHUMACHER

Santa Rosa

Combat training for kids

EDITOR: It is absurd that the lawmakers in Texas are proposing to teach fourth graders (9-10 years old) how to apply tourniquets and pack gunshot wounds (“Teaching children combat medicine,” editorial, May 16). It’s absurd that Texas law already requires battlefield training for middle schoolers. I think better solutions and resources applied to the source, i.e., weapons designed to cause incredible bodily injury and death, would make much more sense. The solutions are already out there. Why can’t the citizens of this country put the most precious people we have, our children, ahead of absurd laws that make military-style weapons readily available to the general public, and furthermore to folks who are not yet mature enough (18) to understand the consequences of their actions? When I was in fourth grade, the most important training I got was being on traffic patrol, because the scariest thing at that time was being hit by a car.

RICHARD PIERCE

Santa Rosa

The sisters’ gifts

EDITOR: Ironically, it all happened on the same day. The day we read the shameful news of the Los Angeles Dodgers’ decision to dishonor the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence by rescinding their invitation to the team’s Pride celebration, the mail brought us a check — wonderful news here at New Horizon School, the tiny Santa Rosa nonpublic school for kids with learning differences where I teach. In March, the sisters held one of their fabulous, joyful fundraising events to benefit us and two other schools. When the check arrived, we were amazed at the amount, excited about the science projects we can now fund and intensely grateful for the support.

The Dodgers apparently got caught up debating the sisters’ virtues, but we and so many other groups know exactly who they are and what they stand for — they are helpers who benefit others. We hope our community understands the real impact the sisters have.

ABIGAIL EVANS

Occidental

You can send letters to the editor to letters@pressdemocrat.com.