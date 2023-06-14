Wednesday’s Letters to the Editor

Four more years?

EDITOR: Why would anyone want four more years of Donald Trump? He was the first post-war president who didn’t understand the importance of NATO. He damaged our alliances while being manipulated by our enemies. He called white supremacist and neo-Nazi demonstrators very fine people. He closed down the National Security Council’s Office of Pandemic Preparedness two years before the COVID pandemic. He does not understand the lessons of history and would have let Vladimir Putin take Ukraine. He does not understand economics and says he would be willing to default on the national debt. And let’s not forget that our debt increased $3 trillion while Trump was in office.

PAUL SCHUMACHER

Santa Rosa

Electric car affordability

EDITOR: Richard Svendsen asks how someone with a limited income can afford an electric car (“Costly electric cars,” Letters, June 6). A 2023 Chevrolet Bolt starts at $27,495. The federal tax credit does not depend on itemizing deductions. It is a credit, not a deduction. In fact, if your modified adjusted gross income is below $150,000 for single filing status, you get $7,500 back on this year’s taxes. So the cost could be as low as $20,000. (In reality, tax, title, license and dealer markup will increase that).

You will need a 220-volt outlet to charge at home. Happily, Chevy will pay up to $1,000 to have it installed. Sonoma Clean Power will pay for a charger and provide power sourced from renewable energy; you do not need to have solar panels.

As an alternative, consider a plug-in hybrid. A Toyota Prius Prime starts at $32,350 with a battery-only range of 44 miles. If most of your driving is in-town, you will rarely use gas, and you can use a regular 120-volt outlet to charge overnight.

Clean driving is more affordable than you think.

ELLIOT MORRISON

Santa Rosa

Burying shooting news

EDITOR: I’ve seen a number of times where you have put important stories on back pages. Here is an example from Sunday: I had read online about the mass shooting in San Francisco. I thought it would be front-page headline news in The Press Democrat. But it was on Page A6, just a small article (“9 wounded in SF mass shooting”). Please get your priorities straight.

BARBARA PARNOW

Santa Rosa

A nickname for DeSantis

EDITOR: What is the best nickname for Ron DeSantis? Donald Trump initially called him “Ron DeSanctimonious,” which describes DeSantis’ air of superiority. Others have called him “Pudding Fingers,” a reference to his once eating pudding with his fingers while flying on a private jet.

I nominate “Ron DeVengefulness.” A vengeful person is one who seeks to harm someone in return for a perceived injury, and that is exactly what DeSantis does. In his case, however, the perceived injury is not to an individual, but rather to the society he seeks to attain.

He has attacked the LGBTQ+ community, which he claims is a threat to youth. This led to his attack on Walt Disney Co. because it didn’t support his anti-LGBTQ+ message. He has similarly condemned racial equality and social justice, prohibiting them from being taught in schools along with banning books that mention these concepts.

Choosing the nickname “Ron DeVengefulness” captures the essence of DeSantis’ governing philosophy. Unfortunately, if elected, I see this same philosophy leading President DeSantis to try to destroy much of what’s good in America today.

SHERMAN SCHAPIRO

Eureka

Unheeded early warnings

EDITOR: From the National Library of Medicine: “Confronted by compelling peer-reviewed scientific evidence of the harms of smoking, the tobacco industry, beginning in the 1950s, used sophisticated public relations approaches to undermine and distort the emerging science.

“The industry campaign worked to create a scientific controversy through a program that depended on the creation of industry-academic conflicts of interest. This strategy of producing scientific uncertainty undercut public health efforts and regulatory interventions designed to reduce the harms of smoking.”

This comes from scientist Edward Teller at a petroleum conference in 1959 called the “Energy and Man” symposium, held at Columbia University in New York: “Whenever you burn conventional fuel,” Teller explained, “you create carbon dioxide. … Its presence in the atmosphere causes a greenhouse effect.” If the world kept using fossil fuels, the ice caps would begin to melt, raising sea levels. Eventually, “all the coastal cities would be covered, he warned.”

Imagine how our world would look today had these two worldwide industries chosen the greater good for humanity instead of greater business profits. The profit motive is alive and thriving still — to our world’s demise.

BILL KRUMBEIN

Santa Rosa

