Wednesday’s Letters to the Editor

Banning poetry

EDITOR: Amanda Gorman read her poem “The Hill We Climb” at President Joe Biden’s inauguration in 2021. This was two weeks after the Jan. 6 insurrection — a dark time in our history. I found the poem uplifting. It starts:

“When day comes, we ask ourselves:

Where can we find light

In this never-ending shade?”

It ends with:

“When day comes, we step out of the shade,

Aflame and unafraid.”

I recently heard that a parent wanted to ban this poem from a grade school in Florida, claiming it has indirect messages of hate and is meant to “indoctrinate” children. I bought a copy of the poem and read it again the day Donald Trump was arraigned on federal charges — another dark day in our history. I found the poem uplifting and hopeful. I didn’t find one word of hatred. I intend to read it often during the political turmoil we face in the year ahead.

The only reason I could see someone wanting to ban this poem from children is that it counters the doom-and-gloom messaging of far-right politicians. Does it have too positive of a message for children to read? I encourage everyone to obtain a copy and read this poem for what it is — an uplifting message of hope for our future.

BOB JOHNSON

Lower Lake

When crime pays

EDITOR: The federal government “pushes” out lots of money to “fix” problems, often with little oversight to prevent fraud (“Grifters loot billions from U.S.,” editorial, June 13). When I began my career as a financial investigator with the U.S. government, my boss took me aside and said, “Doug, you have chosen a good career. Because where there is money there will be people trying to get it by any means. You will always have a job.”

Fifty years later, little has changed, except there are more zeros behind the dollar sign in the disbursements and the amounts “stolen.” The rush to push money out the door always outweighs consideration of effective controls to reduce fraud. Unspoken is the thought, “We will deal with the fraud later.”

In the 1980s, I had trouble convincing a U.S. attorney to prosecute a case unless the fraud loss was over $50,000. Therefore, my office routinely ignored frauds under that amount. I can only imagine that in 2023 U.S. government prosecutions of fraud will only occur when there are losses of hundreds of thousands of dollars. This means that anyone who has stolen less than that amount will probably get off scot-free.

Who said crime doesn’t pay?

DOUG GRIFFIN

Santa Rosa

Discouraging litter

EDITOR: When I was a kid, there were signs on the roads that said, “Keep America beautiful, don’t litter.” Where did those signs go? I think they worked.

KRIS WUDTKE

Sonoma

Wildfire smoke dangers

EDITOR: Wildfires can cause Alzheimer’s dementia. More than 200 National Institutes of Health-funded grants have focused on air pollution and dementia. Wildfire air pollution fine particulate matter increases risks of Alzheimer’s dementia. Black carbon, organic matter, nitrate, sulfate, ammonium and soil dust might drive the observed associations.

“Association between ambient air pollution and amyloid positron emission tomography positivity in older adults with cognitive impairment,” Rachel A. Whitmer of UC Davis and others wrote in the Journal of the American Medical Association in 2021. Of 8,178 participants, 7,187 had dementia.

Air pollution exposures were estimated from their residence locations. Higher particulate air pollution levels are associated with dementia plaques. Inhaled particulates are deposited in the lungs or absorbed into the bloodstream.

CARL A. FLEGAL

Santa Rosa

Putting Trump first

EDITOR: Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance announced that he will block all of President Joe Biden’s nominees to the Justice Department in protest of the 37-count indictment that special counsel Jack Smith has brought against former President Donald Trump in federal court in Florida. So, here is a definitive example of a party putting the cult of personality over the rule of law.

GARY SCIFORD

Santa Rosa

The road not taken

EDITOR: “Two roads diverged in a wood, and I took the one less traveled.” Is Robert Frost’s poem a metaphor for the next session of Congress, when the Freedom Caucus stops the budget process to get its way, finally leading to no Farm Bill, no defense or domestic budget and finally a government shutdown? Can’t the leaders take the road less traveled and merge moderates from both parties to pass critical legislation and continue our world leadership? Really, do we want the yuan to become the world’s currency standard?

JON YATABE

Fort Collins, Colorado

