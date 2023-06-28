Wednesday’s Letters to the Editor

Time is running out

EDITOR: In 1945, staff forcibly sterilized Charlie as part of the state sanctioned eugenics program at Eldridge. He was 15. In 2022, only three men and women who were teens when forcibly sterilized at Sonoma State Hospital were approved to receive about $15,000 each from the Victims Compensation Board. Charlie died before he could apply for reparations. It is estimated that 600 elderly survivors out of the 20,000-plus California victims are alive today.

Advocates recommended a memorial task force as an “artist led effort guided by community feedback and survivor testimony to envision a memorial that truly acknowledges the harms of state sterilization practices in institutionalized settings.” Instead, each project team at the Department of Developmental Services, Department of State Hospitals and Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation is comprised of one employee, excluding survivors and advocates.

The Forced or Involuntary Sterilization Compensation Program ends on Dec. 31. However, without direct outreach to survivors urging them to apply for compensation and involving them in decision-making for the memorials, there will be no reconciliation or adequate reparations for surviving eugenics-era victims.

SHERRY SMITH

Glen Ellen

Trump’s confession

EDITOR: I never think of Donald Trump being religious, but there he was bowed in prayer after his arraignment. I couldn’t help but wonder what it might sound like if Trump went to confession: Bless me, Father, for I have sinned. Wait, wait, I didn’t really sin. This is a false accusation. It is all a misunderstanding. And what about Hillary? She needs confession more than me. And don’t get me started on Bill. Penance? Why do I have to do penance? I didn’t do anything wrong. I am not guilty! I am the most innocent guy in the world! Excuse me, Father, could we wrap this up? I want to use the front steps for a news conference and a fundraiser.

BOB HESSE

Sonoma

Housing costs

EDITOR: I was happy to see the headline on your Sunday editorial (“Supply, demand and homelessness”). Supply and demand, I believe, play a large part in the homeless situation. But what was missing is any consideration of the demand for housing. The cost of housing in Sonoma County (and California) is due to the imbalance between demand and supply.

But I never see any discussion of reducing demand. From an economics point of view, I believe that’s missing the boat. The number of families looking for housing is driven by the amount of employment in Sonoma County and the urban areas of California. But it seems everyone is strongly against losing any current jobs and strongly in favor of new jobs. This will only cause a continuation of the demand for housing exceeding the supply. We need some new thinking, primarily by politicians.

SPENCER HUMPHREY

Santa Rosa

Press must speak out

EDITOR: A writer says The Press Democrat should be neutral and give equal space to all candidates (“Equal space for candidates,” Letters, June 17). I say just the opposite: Freedom of the press was not written into the Constitution for the press to be neutral. That protection is there so the press can robustly speak out on political matters without fear of government reprisals.

If The Press Democrat honors its freedom and values the rule of law, it must do everything in its power to make sure Donald Trump, Ron DeSantis and their ilk don’t take control of this country. You think mass shootings, overt racism, forced births and banned books are bad now? If elected, Trump or DeSantis will do all they can to hijack our democracy and turn America into their dystopian vision.

Control of the media is key to doing this. In imitation of tyrants around the world, Trump has long wished it was easier to sue and silence the media, and DeSantis has proposed legislation in Florida to make it easier to do just that. If the press is neutral in this election, it will make it easier for Trump or DeSantis to win. The Press Democrat must wake up to this, as America’s future as a beacon of democracy and hope is at stake.

HUGH HELM

Santa Rosa

Discouraging visitors

EDITOR: I object to the premise that reducing the number of cars will reduce pollution and get more people biking and walking at the Sonoma Plaza (“More bikes, fewer cars on Plaza,” June 22). What about electric and hybrid cars? They don’t pollute. What about shoppers having to carry purchases farther to transport them — or not buying at all? Or balancing them on a moving bike? What about people with limited mobility who can’t find a close place to park? The Sonoma Planning Commission needs to look at the whole of visitors, not just the able-bodied. Reducing parking may discourage people from visiting the Plaza at all.

SUE BATES-PINTAR

Petaluma

