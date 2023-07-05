Wednesday’s Letters to the Editor

Hotel controversy

EDITOR: There is a bewildering frenzy of criticism over the proposed Appellation Petaluma hotel. We need a nice hotel downtown. Considering the businesses lost during the pandemic, a project like this would help downtown. Guests could walk to shops and restaurants instead of driving. They can arrive by SMART train because it is less than a half-mile away.

The controversy is hard to comprehend. The project site has already been approved for a hotel, it adds to our tax base and puts density where it is needed. It is a beautiful hotel with a sophisticated design and a rich palette of materials.

I hear the criticism that it is too tall. However, the walls along the street are less tall than some of neighboring historic buildings. Yes, the top of the building is taller, but because it is set back, it will not be visible from the street. Plus, the top floor is a rooftop lounge open to the public.

As an architect and former planning commissioner, I have seen a lot of bad developments proposed with little public comment. But this is not one of them.

BILL WOLPERT

Petaluma

Biden’s ‘unfounded plan’

EDITOR: In Saturday’s front-page bashing of the Supreme Court (“Top court delivers double blow”), you quote a Sonoma State University economist’s concern that “there’ll be fewer people who would go to university and saw (loan forgiveness) as an incentive to go or stay.” Did I miss something? Did Joe Biden’s unfounded plan not only transfer existing students’ loan debt to me to pay, but also future students’ loan debts for those who want me to subsidize their education? I like the truth in the top part of your story, “you signed the loan, pay it back.”

RON WILLIAMS

Santa Rosa

Santa Rosa skips Fourth

EDITOR: Every other town, large and small, around Santa Rosa had a celebration, a parade, a community BBQ, fireworks for the Fourth of July. Santa Rosa did nothing. Yes, we could all go to the Green Music Center and pay $45-$70 to bring our own picnic, but in Santa Rosa, nothing. What gives? Spend millions on a downtown concrete parking lot that passes as a town square and can’t spare a few dollars for a celebration of our country’s birth?

STEVE HAEFFELE

Santa Rosa

Creating fire dangers

EDITOR: Pete Golis wrote that “common sense can save lives and property” (Ready or not, another fire season is coming our way,” June 25). Unfortunately, state Sen. Scott Wiener, D-San Francisco, is advancing two bills — Senate Bills 423 and 610 — that would allow new housing in fire hazard areas.

SB 423 would allow “by right” housing in fire hazard areas, including Santa Rosa’s wildland-

urban interface. No city or county could make any discretionary decisions about SB 423 housing, such as whether evacuations could be safely accomplished. SB 610 would allow cities and counties to reject Cal Fire’s designation of fire hazard areas, likely to result in housing in those dangerous areas (including “by right” housing).

Sooner or later, California is going to have to address managed retreat from areas that suffer from wildfires (and from sea-level rise and flooding). If we don’t, Mother Nature, as well as the economics of loss of life and property and the expense of insurance (when available), will force us to make these difficult decisions.

In the meantime, why would we want to deliberately put more people in harm’s way? We have a housing crisis — particularly an affordable housing crisis — in California, but this is not the way to address it. Time for some common sense.

BARBARA COOPER

Santa Rosa

Fireworks question

EDITOR: I have but one simple question for people who are upset about banning fireworks. What do you say after your house burns down because some idiot started a fire with “safe and sane” fireworks?

MIKE TUHTAN

Sebastopol

A fitting punishment

EDITOR: In the likely event that Donald Trump gets convicted for his dastardly behavior in his effort to destroy our country, if I could have any say in it, I would banish him for life to Jeffrey Epstein’s private island, with no access to the internet. The government should use all of his fines to buy the property. He could play golf with his Secret Service detail and fantasize his life away. Should he not follow the rules set for him, Guantanamo Bay would be his only option. Housing him among other prisoners would be an insult to the prison community.

PEARL SEYMORE

Sonoma

