Wednesday’s Letters to the Editor

Manufactured doubt

EDITOR: I read the article describing record worldwide temperatures reached July 3 (“Earth’s temps rise to a record,” July 5). A few hours later I read online about Republican efforts in Congress to cut funding for “a boondoggle of climate change spending” calling the efforts “wasteful.”

The two sides of the climate debate consist of, on one side, virtually the entire worldwide scientific community, including more than 190 major scientific organizations, and on the other side, a relatively small group of activists and organizations with various connections to the fossil fuel industry and right-wing politics.

Manufactured doubt about climate science predominantly comes from the same groups that worked to manufacture doubt about the connection between tobacco use and health. That’s not a coincidence. Yet the facts are simply not on their side. Looking at the funding available to deniers from the fossil fuel industry, the outsized influence of their claims can be understood. Meanwhile temperatures climb.

JIM HOUSMAN

Sebastopol

The court’s ‘theocracy’

EDITOR: A recent Supreme Court case is the latest example of a conservative majority of justices hellbent on remaking our democracy into a theocracy.

The Alliance Defending Freedom, which represented Lorie Smith, says it’s “an American conservative legal advocacy group that works to expand Christian practices in government, public schools, to outlaw abortion and to restrict the rights of LGBTQ people.” The Southern Poverty Law Center identifies the nonprofit ADF as “an anti-LGBTQ hate group.”

Smith has yet to start a wedding services business. Her legal argument was based on a hypothetical. Yet the court took the case in which Smith does not have a business, let alone any possible customers. ADF then used its nonprofit status to solicit donations to tee up cases for the conservative majority to further its Christian agenda.

Bishop Robert Vasa’s comments in The Press Democrat’s article concerning this case supports Smith’s position, even though no business or customers exist (“Gay rights: LGBTQ+ advocates decry ruling in same-sex case,” July 1). Is it possible that Vasa supports cases to further Judeo-Christian values no matter the cost to others who were presumably made by the Creator he purports to serve?

DONNA GAETANO

Santa Rosa

Newsom, come home

EDITOR: I suggest Gov. Gavin Newsom quit trying to expand his profile, get his behind back to California and do the job he was elected to do (“Newsom campaigning for Biden,” July 4). We’ve got enough problems here he should be working on.

BECKY BONKOWSKI

Petaluma

The anti-abortion agenda

EDITOR: Although I disagree with him, I appreciated Dean Davis’ thoughtful position on fetal personhood (“Dobbs, a year later,” Letters, July 1). It lays bare the anti-abortion agenda: full personhood for fetuses.

He cites a number of reasons for believing in the personhood of a fetus, among them “common sense, the warnings of conscience, and the voice of the Creator.” It may be common sense that a normal fetus will develop into a full human being. But it is also common sense that an early fetus is not a baby. It has no thoughts, feels little and doesn’t look like a baby. Early-term abortions don’t seem to wake “the warnings of conscience” for most people.

As for the Creator, each religion has a different take on what each of their gods thinks. But the universe is enormous beyond all reckoning. The ancients who created today’s religions didn’t have a clue. The whole concept of an all-knowing all-seeing God who is the font of all morality goes against today’s common sense, guided by science.

As the world’s population grows and our climate warms, the fact that abortion still rivals these concerns is the height of folly and immorality.

NEAL FISHMAN

Petaluma

Recycle and reuse

EDITOR: The shocking fact that less than 10% of plastics are recyclable means there needs to be a strong about-face in purchases (“Drowning in a sea of discarded plastic,” Close to Home, Sunday). Starting now.

Buy meats, cheeses, etc. individually rather than prewrapped. Insist these products be wrapped in butcher paper just like they were when we were children. Advocate for customers’ use of their own containers. This can be difficult since some stores discourage or refuse to do this, citing various codes. But how dangerous can it be to place the purchase in the container? The employees all wear gloves — plastic, of course!

Purchase unwrapped hardware, toys, etc. Bring your own cup to coffee houses. Some places discount for that. Banish straws and those stupid bags of plastic utensils, stirrers and minuscule useless napkins. You can think of more. Do it. Meanwhile, hopefully Sonoma County will build a central landfill for recycling and composting. So lobby your supervisor now.

GAIL CULVERWELL

Guerneville

You can send letters to the editor to letters@pressdemocrat.com.