Wednesday’s Letters to the Editor

EDITOR: The July 13 guest editorial (“ ‘Big sort’ divides red, blue America”) said conservatives told the Associated Press they can be made to feel uncomfortable if they display a pro-police flag or even the Stars and Stripes (in liberal communities). That may be, but our families reside in a generally liberal-to-progressive community, are proud liberals ourselves and flew the flag and adorned our house with Fourth of July bunting, and we are proud to have law enforcement professionals in the family. The flag, patriotism and respect for the rule of law and the Constitution are ours, at least as much as folks whose views differ from these. Let’s not forget that.

TY SCHUILING

Healdsburg

EDITOR: When we were 10, we all loved antidisestablishmentarianism, and a lot of us could even spell it. But when it came to defining it we often didn’t understand what we were saying. It was something about the separation of church and state, and most of us didn’t know much about either one.

The founders lived in a time when various nations had religions whose beliefs had the force of law, a bizarre concept to Americans today. Everyone had to believe what the state believed or be subject to legal prosecution and penalties. One fairly common penalty was being burned alive.

The United States was a group of religiously diverse communities, and their leaders recognized that agreeing on laws for all was possible while religious unanimity was not. They knew as a practical matter that the government should not be involved in religion.

Most of us agree that knowledge is helpful to our community. Many believe we are terminally handicapped without it. We all pay to educate ourselves, and we do that with real estate taxes, unless the real estate belongs to a religious institution.

Real estate is real estate, and failing to tax it because of who owns it is antidisestablishmentarianism.

STEPHEN HAWKES

Healdsburg

EDITOR: I am wondering if anyone else is as outraged as I am about the July 9 headline article, “Anti-gay church gets $400,000.” It is not so much that money is being given to “defend against violent attacks and hate crimes,” although it appears from the article that the hate is all on the church’s side, but the fact that religious organizations pay no taxes. So now the taxpayers are on the hook for an additional $400,000. In a country that is supposed to have separation of church and state, this is sickening.

MARYELLEN SMITH

Rohnert Park

EDITOR: Recycling in Sonoma County is daunting, to say the least. Recology does what they can, but they require everyone’s participation. The first thing that needs to happen is for the whole county to do what it takes to get rid of plastics. I’m not sure everyone is on board. There seems to be an overall mood of unworkability.

People either don’t care, or they think it’s someone else’s job. Yet most of us already know it is essential to the survival of our planet. Our entire population is already affected. Scientists are finding small pieces of microplastics in the blood in almost everyone they test. This is terribly concerning because people’s organs are going to be affected. We have no idea what our future bodies will be. We know for sure that microplastics do not belong in our bodies.

The scientific findings are super-alarming. I recommend that we all put in a big effort to recycle plastics as best we can. There are bins in front of Safeway and Raley’s stores that say “plastics,” where plastic bags are collected to manufacture lawn furniture. Let’s not leave the job to others to do. It may never get done.

TANYA CONSTANTINE

Rohnert Park

EDITOR: The case against Julian Assange is a threat to the First Amendment’s press freedom protections that would criminalize standard journalistic practices. Publishing is not a crime. We need all press outlets to speak up in defense of the First Amendment. Don’t kill the messenger. Our strength as a nation comes from our ability to recognize the flaws and overcome them. If we kill the messenger, we avoid the truth. Assange published truthful information in the public interest. If we want to avoid more tragedies and more stupid wars, we shouldn’t prosecute journalists who seek to shine light on government misdeeds.

CAROL SPOONER

Santa Rosa

EDITOR: Charlie Wiltsee must have a really long commute (“Commute offers chance to refuel mind,” Monday). True Northern Californians know it’s only “the 101” south of the Tehachapi.

JESSICA SITTON COLE

Santa Rosa

