Wednesday’s Letters to the Editor

Improving schools

EDITOR: Gene A. Hottel’s July 22 letter was brilliant (“School solutions”). Through the late 1980s, when my sons were in middle and high school here in Santa Rosa, our family hosted five exchange students from Germany, Japan and Ukraine. One thing stood out about them. They were at least one, maybe two years ahead of their peers academically. Why? Their entire school day was spent in classrooms. Sports were completely separate from school and were played after school and on weekends if you chose to play.

Imagine how it might be in the future if our kids could read and write, play an instrument, weld, use a table saw and a hammer, and maybe speak two languages. And here’s another thought: Loaded down with student loan debt? Join the military and when you get out your debt is reduced or forgiven. Or would you rather be drafted?

CHRIS THWAITES

Santa Rosa

Attacks on Israel

EDITOR: Jews have been unjustly vilified for centuries, so I was not surprised by Therese Mughannam-Walrath’s July 17 letter, which similarly maligned Israel (“Neutrality is complicity”).

She mentions the incursion into Jenin but fails to mention the 24 Israeli civilians killed in 2023, most by attacks orchestrated by an Iran-supported terrorist group centered in Jenin. The Israeli action, aimed at confronting the terrorists and destroying their hidden munition caches, resulted in the deaths of 12 Palestinians, all armed militants. She fails to mention that 20% of Israeli citizens are Arabs with full rights. She mentions a refugee camp but fails to explain how Palestinians living in Palestinian territory for 75 years are still considered refugees.

The root cause of this conflict is Palestinian refusal to recognize the history of Jews in the area and their right to self-determination in part of the land. They rejected the U.N. partition plan, which would have created the first Palestinian state in history and instead initiated a genocidal war against the nascent Jewish state. It was this failed war, not the creation of Israel, that caused the refugee problem. It is continued Palestinian intransigence and embrace of terrorism that prolongs the suffering of both people.

MARK P. RUDOW

Santa Rosa

Tax revenue

EDITOR: Let’s be real — the true reason the city of Santa Rosa does not stop non-hosted short term rentals is because of the 9% transient-occupancy tax that the city is paid. Long-term rentals and owner-occupied houses do not pay the city that 9% of the rental amount. At a minimum, that means that the city is making about $15 per day for an inexpensive property and as much as $40 to $50 each day for a luxury property. It’s greed on the behalf of the City Council members.

THOM MEREDITH

Santa Rosa

Eating less meat

EDITOR: Thank you so much for publishing the July 22 article headlined, “Save the planet, put down that hamburger.” Hopefully, this will inspire readers to rethink their diets. While I wish that everyone would go vegan, I don’t expect that to happen, as most people aren’t willing to make that big a change all at once. However, I was encouraged to read that even cutting down meat consumption by 50% could make a big difference.

While you could eat smaller portions, I think it’s much easier to have meatless meals. Therefore, I challenge readers to plan more meatless meals each week. If needed, you will find many delicious vegan recipes on the internet. A meatless breakfast could be oatmeal or cereal with plant milk and fruit. Dinners could focus on rice, beans, sweet potatoes and salads. How about giving some of the meatless burgers a try? Doesn’t most of the flavor of a burger come from the toppings anyway?

Some people go plant-based during the week and only eat meat on weekends. There are a lot of ways to make a difference, but if we would all commit to eating 50% less meat, we might just begin reversing global warming.

PAUL MARIO SCONFIENZA

Santa Rosa

Seniors need a place

EDITOR: Is there any place in Santa Rosa for a single, 75-year-old woman to meet others, play games and share good times? I live in Montgomery Village and feel isolated since COVID. I’m new to the area and don’t have a lot of friends or a good support system. While the Finley Center is very nice, it is too far away for someone my age to drive. There used to be a senior center near Highway 12 and Santa Rosa Avenue, but it’s being turned into apartments.

We don’t need much. No pool or tennis courts. Just a safe, nearby building with a few tables, chairs and some games to play. Does the city have any plans for a modest senior center on the east side of town? Maybe an empty commercial building?

We’re doing a good job trying to help the homeless and with affordable housing. What about our seniors? Those of us who are lonely since COVID need some help.

JoANN HILL

Santa Rosa

You can send letters to the editor to letters@pressdemocrat.com.