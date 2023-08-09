Wednesday’s Letters to the Editor

Animal cruelty

EDITOR: We humans have a highly developed sense of compassion for suffering animals. At the same time, we are very good at cognitive dissonance.

A horse that was harassed to death by a dog, allegedly due to the owner’s negligence, is front page news, and the story engenders outrage — rightly so. Yet every day in this country big ag companies subject billions of pigs, chickens and other living creatures to lives of horrendous cruelty and suffering in huge facilities in order to bring us cheap food at maximum profit. Most of us are vaguely aware of this, but it’s too uncomfortable to think about, so we compartmentalize it.

Personally, I’m finding it harder and harder to draw that line in my mind. We live in a society that punishes individual animal cruelty, while practicing collective animal cruelty on an industrial scale.

JOHN MASON

Santa Rosa

People are freer

EDITOR: In response to Bobbie Reeser’s complaints about changes the 1960s brought, I disagree (“Left with bad times,” Letters, July 27). She is naïve if she thinks that people weren’t living together without marriage in past decades. Free love, as she calls it, is just love. Thankfully, effective birth control has reduced and is still reducing the number of unwanted pregnancies.

As for the welfare system, it was developed years earlier than the Great Society plans of Lyndon Johnson to protect women and children from irresponsible men. Reeser has it backward. The welfare system doesn’t create deadbeat dads; they were part of the cause of the welfare system. As for women’s rights, this goes without much saying. Not all women are cut out to be housewives. Why are women singled out to not be able to live the lives they choose?

She does not mention the other good results of the ’60s, which include civil rights and gay rights. Jim Crow is gone. Gays, lesbians and others don’t have to live closeted lives hiding their true selves. People across a wide spectrum of differences are now freer than in the past with its stodgy hypocritical rules.

LINDA ROBINETT

Sebastopol

Time to retire

EDITOR: News reports that Sen. Dianne Feinstein has given her daughter power of attorney to manage her personal affairs are deeply concerning. If the 90-year-old senator is incapable of managing her personal business affairs, how can she conduct the business of the people of California in the U.S. Senate? While I respect the long years of service she has given to this state, this development should alarm every citizen of California, and the United States for that matter. Feinstein is no longer able to represent California in the Senate. It is time for her to retire.

RICH BROTHERS

Petaluma

Government at its worst

EDITOR: In response to mobile home residents’ concerns about this year’s one-time 6% rent increase, Petaluma park owners offered a rental assistance program for those truly in financial need. Rather than address the concerns of a few residents and the generous offer provided by park owners, the Petaluma City Council opted to reduce all residents’ future annual rent increases by 30%, even though the average rent increase over the past 20 years was a modest 2.6%. The council also doubled down on its ill-advised policy of vacancy control, which has been proven to grossly inflate the sales of price of what is supposed to be affordable housing.

These horrific provisions will predictably force park owners to initiate the expensive and adversarial rent arbitration process. Obviously, the council failed to consider the huge rent increases of as much as $650 per month awarded in past arbitrations and the devastating impact on residents. The staff also failed to disclose that the expense of this type of litigation was a contributing factor to the city’s layoff of police and fire personnel during the last recession. A classic example of irresponsible, uninformed local government at its worst.

BILL FEENEY

Owner, Cottages mobile home park

Petaluma

Recycling bags

EDITOR: Plastic bags are single-use bags only if you choose to throw them away (“Plastic packaging,” Letters, July 31). Several friends and I save bags by stuffing them into one of the bags. When two bags are stuffed, we tie them together and leave them in the driveway. When the person delivering the newspapers sees the stuffed bags they simply get out of their car and retrieve them. I also save rubber bands and include them in the stuffed bag. In the winter I dry out the wet bags before stuffing them into the plastic bag. It takes so little effort and is one way not to add to greenhouse gas emissions. If everyone did that, these bags would be used multiple times. It takes so little time and no effort to make these bags into multiple-use bags.

VIVIAN TAMAYO

Cloverdale

