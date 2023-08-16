Wednesday’s Letters to the Editor

Causes of poverty

EDITOR: In his book “Poverty, by America,” author Matthew Desmond has an answer to why poverty is so persistent: “We the secure, the insured, the housed, the college-educated, the protected, the lucky, benefit from it, and act to keep it that way.” The persistence of poverty is a consequence of the advantages the well-to-do believe they are entitled to.

Our economy is a zero-sum game, and federal welfare (upper and middle-class tax breaks and subsidies) is far greater than the programs for the poor. Our society is designed to prevent the haves from seeing how they benefit from the poverty of the have-nots. Meaningful change would require them to give up their own economic advantages.

Desmond describes a country divided by unacceptable barriers that keep the poor in their place: out of expensive neighborhoods, in low-wage jobs, at schools and day-care centers that wealthy children do not attend. Schools used to be the great equalizers. Today more of us have our own clubs, our own neighborhoods, our own schools.

Poverty will persist until we are willing to create a more equitable society.

GENE A. HOTTEL

Santa Rosa

Can a ‘reset’ save capitalism?

EDITOR: I think communism is the most humanitarian economic system, but on a grand scale, it failed. By contrast, we know that capitalism has been wildly successful, though serious social and humanitarian problems have developed in the last 75 years.

Capitalism in the United States began with individuals with good ideas and a willingness to work making and selling products that others needed and bought. The maker profited, and the consumer was happy.

Then someone had a bigger idea that required more resources to make, so the maker solicited financial backing from willing lenders. The bigger product was produced, but now the buyers were required to compensate the maker and the investors.

You know how this progressed. Now the consumer pays for exorbitantly compensated corporate executives, plus thousands to millions of investors, brokers, transporters and marketers. The buyers are no longer happy.

Capitalism worked the way it should work, but millions of people can no longer afford the products necessary for living. Perhaps capitalism bears within its fabric the seeds of its own destruction. Every 100 years we need to be able to press “reset” to return to when a good salary was $10 a day and bread cost $0.25.

PAMELA TENNANT

Sebastopol

False analogy

EDITOR: Gayle Kozlowski’s letter (“Our choice,” Aug. 11) is seriously misguided. The author states that in Donald Trump’s case the rule of law is winning, and then draws a false analogy between Trump and Hunter Biden.

How then is Trump winning when all of his challenges to the outcome of the 2020 were struck down by numerous lower courts and the U.S. Supreme Court? How is Trump winning when he his libel case to E. Jean Carroll? How is Trump wining when he has been indicted for mishandling classified documents? How is Trump winning when he has been indicted over the Jan. 6 insurrection?

The analogy between Trump’s alleged crimes and Hunter Biden’s alleged crimes is ludicrous. The two charges against Hunter Biden are essentially two misdemeanors for failing to file taxes and a diverted gun charge for the 11 days that he possessed a gun. The allegations against Trump are rape, sexual assault, and sexual harassment, 37 counts of mishandling classified documents, conspiracy to defraud the United States, witness tampering, conspiracy against the rights of citizens, and obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding.

Kozlowski is entitled to her own opinion, but not her own set of facts.

GENE COLOMBINI

Santa Rosa

Why publish this news?

EDITOR: I am questioning the wisdom of publishing a news article in these times of rampant gun violence on the ease by which a fully automatic gun can be bought or created for only $200 (“Fully automatic: $200,” Aug. 12). Why would anyone concerned about public safety advertise this new possibility for those who are just on the edge of committing a violent crime? True, we need to change that accessibility, but isn’t there a better way to do that?

JAN CORBETT

Sebastopol

Poor headline choice

EDITOR: Whoever chose the headline “Hugh Hefner’s ex-girlfriend helps save tick-infested dog’s life” chose poorly. Hefner had nothing to do with Isabella St. James’ rescue of the dog. Perhaps “Former lawyer, ‘Pug Queen’ helps save tick-infested dog’s life” might have been a better choice. It is a sad situation that in 2023 women are still identified by their relationships to men versus being identified by their own accomplishments.

KELLY CASANOVA

Windsor

