Wednesday’s Letters to the Editor

Feinstein should stay

EDITOR: Recent letters have said Sen. Dianne Feinstein should resign from the Senate because she can no longer do her job. This would be a huge gift to Republicans. Why?

Gov. Gavin Newsom would surely appoint a progressive Democrat to replace her, so why would it matter? The answer is in Senate rules. Feinstein serves on the Senate Judiciary Committee, which handles appointments of federal judges. Her vote is necessary to confirm new judges. The Republicans have stated their intention not to seat a replacement for her on the committee if she should resign.

The new Democratic senator would not be allowed to replace her on this committee during this term. That would mean the president would not be able to appoint any new judges until at least 2025.

The Republicans have stacked the judiciary with extreme judges, one result being the banning of abortion in several states. One Donald Trump-appointed federal judge is currently attempting to ban a drug used to medically induce abortion, which would affect the entire country.

In the game of politics this is an unforced error. We need Feinstein to serve out her term as best she can.

MICHAEL LIPSON

Sonoma

Mobile home park rents

EDITOR: Rent control for mobile home parks has been in the news a lot. I believe one major cause of rent increases has been new owners having to raise rents to service the debt they use to buy parks. I’ve seen no discussion of this. Without addressing this underlying cause, rent control will always meet owner resistance.

Perhaps a solution is to use county (or state) money to buy land for new parks. Help establish homeowners associations to run the parks and eventually buy the land from the county, and let reasonable space rents pay the county back (at least partially) for the land purchase.

Most mobile home owners want to own the parks where they live. Use money being thrown at homelessness for this. This would be a good use of new bond money if no other sources exist.

ROBERT HAUSEN

Sebastopol

A successor for Biden

EDITOR: While I don’t share the general public’s antipathy toward President Joe Biden, the fact is voters continue to show negative approval of his administration despite his best efforts to counter their opinions. Regardless of his desire to enjoy another victory lap, I would suggest he swallow his ego and step down for the good of the country, maybe next summer at the Democratic convention.

And he shouldn’t make the same mistake as Lyndon Johnson did in 1968 when he withdrew from the race and supported his vice president as his replacement. Hubert Humphrey was too closely aligned with LBJ, and he went down in flames. No offense to Kamala Harris, but she’d likely face the same result.

I would suggest he support Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan. She is governor of a large, diverse state in the Midwest and is popular among independents and acceptable to conservatives. Plus, she solves Biden’s age questions.

It’s time for Biden to hang it up and save democracy.

DOUGLAS ROBERTSON

Santa Rosa

A train to San Francisco

EDITOR: I must disagree with Cate Steane and her appraisal of SMART’s commuter trains (“What you’re missing on the SMART train,” Close to Home, Aug. 20). There are so many empty seats because most commuters do not have time to take a slow train to nowhere. If SMART had any vision all those years ago, it would have catered to San Francisco commuters as opposed to Marin and Sonoma County commuters (of which there are far less). Had the engineers at SMART figured out how to get their trains to San Francisco in less time than it takes drive or take Golden Gate Transit, those empty seats Steane complains about would never be empty. Instead, what we have is a glorified wine train, touted as “high-speed” commuter rail.

CAROLE I. HUYGEN

Rohnert Park

Disappointing vote

EDITOR: I am so disappointed in our state legislators, state Sen. Mike McGuire, D-Healdsbburg, and Assembly members Jim Wood, D-Healdsburg, and Cecilia Aguiar-Curry, D-Winters. At the last minute of last year’s session, they and many others rammed through Assembly Bill 205, a utility tax, with no public hearings or discussions.

It’s a terrible bill. It will raise everyone’s electric bill. Indeed, it will result in the highest utility tax in the country, most likely between $400 and $1,500 per year, depending on household income. We should all worry about the rate since the California Public Utilities Commission gets to set it. They are all for the utilities, not the ratepayers. And our reps voted aye.

AB 205 will raise rates on working- and middle-class people. It will raise rates on people who have put hard-earned money into conservation, efficiency and rooftop solar. And our reps voted aye.

AB 205 looks as yet another way for the utilities to treat ratepayers like a cash machine. And our reps voted aye.

I’m really disappointed. You should be as well.

JANE BENDER

Santa Rosa

