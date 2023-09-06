Wednesday’s Letters to the Editor

Give locals a break

EDITOR: I have lived in Sonoma County since I was 5; I’m now 54. I’ve seen many changes, not all for the better, as you would imagine. For example, I remember when wine tastings were free, you never needed a reservation, and there was no such thing as a corkage fee. Now the cost for tasting wine has become exorbitant, and the price of wine events even crazier.

Locals are the biggest ambassadors of local wineries and restaurants, taking out-of-town guests around the area or inviting our friends to events. I and many I’ve spoken to feel that we should have the same thing here that they have in Hawaii, with the kamaaina rate, a discount for longtime residents. There should be a program at Sonoma County wineries and even restaurants that offers discounts on tastings, events and corkage for locals. I heard they even have something similar in Napa, called Napa Neighbors.

There are many benefits to living in Sonoma County, but wouldn’t it be nice to feel appreciated by our largest commercial industry?

ANGELA CARVALHO

Santa Rosa

Impeachment threats

EDITOR: June Keefer dismisses indictments brought by multiple grand juries as “questionable charges” and says Donald Trump’s real crime was running for office and being elected (“Justice as a weapon,” Letters, Aug. 28). Really? Truly, he could shoot five people on Fifth Avenue in front of hundreds of witnesses, then claim it was a “perfect” shooting, and the MAGA world would agree. His support would solidify, donations would pour in, and screams of “witch hunt” and “Hunter Biden” (who has never been elected to any office) would reverberate throughout the land when he was charged with the crime and lawfully arrested.

If you want to see a fine example of weaponized government, cast your eyes to Florida, or take a look at the House of Representatives where Republicans have been searching for something (anything) with which to impeach Joe Biden. Even though they have been unable to find any actual evidence that he has committed any high crime or misdemeanor, they are threatening to open an impeachment inquiry anyway. Talk about your witch hunt.

NANCY J. FLOM

Petaluma

Down payment on waste

EDITOR: I read about plans for a new irrigation system at the Bennett Valley golf course with incredulity (“Golf course will get upgrade,” Aug. 29). Don’t we need to conserve water? Aren’t we experiencing ever-greater effects of global warming? Aren’t we in a fire-prone region (see Tubbs, Shady and Glass fires)? The community seems to ignore that we are living in the Anthropocene. Adapting golf courses to more sustainable uses is in order. Paying $2 million for an irrigation system is a down payment on waste and our own demise.

CARMEN R. GONZALEZ

Santa Rosa

Still a wake-up call

EDITOR: The other day I picked up a DVD in my local library that might be the most important subject matter of our time. Several years ago, it was shown in theaters as a “must see,” but I don’t think many heeded that urgent call. The name of the video is “An Inconvenient Truth,” and as stated, it is both true, as well as for many, inconvenient. Despite the passage of time since my first viewing, it is no less impactful. Instead, it’s more fearful to contemplate, since we are seeing daily the results of our lonely planet warming to precipitous heights. It is presented by former Vice President Al Gore and is a wake-up call to each of us to take this threat seriously to save our planet. There is no Plan B. This is our one chance to make the changes that will make a difference. It may already be too late in many areas of our lives, but we must try. I implore you, if you love our home, watch this video.

CONNIE ROGERS

Santa Rosa

Out of step party

EDITOR: The Sonoma County GOP “convention” (“An urgent call to action for region’s Republicans,” Aug. 28)? What a joke. Let’s look at what this party stands for: economic policies that have moved wealth away from lower- and middle-income families and into the pockets of the already wealthy; taking away women’s bodily autonomy; whitewashing American history; discrimination and marginalization of LBGTQ+ people; restrictions on voting; reduced access to health care for low-income people; more guns everywhere; climate change denial; cruelty toward immigrants. The list goes on and on. On top of that, they want to give the presidency back to the most corrupt, dishonest and criminal individual ever to occupy the White House. The fact is that these policies are deeply unpopular with a majority of Americans, even more so here in Sonoma County. And they think they need better “community organizing?” Give me a break.

PETE PARKINSON

Santa Rosa

