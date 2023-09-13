Wednesday’s Letters to the Editor

Let AI draw maps

EDITOR: It been reported that a biochemistry artificial intelligence program predicted the structures of 200 million proteins. After years of development, it worked for 18 months, finishing an estimated 5 billion years sooner than a human scientist would be expected to complete the same task. How difficult would it be to create an AI to determine fair congressional districts?

Gerrymandered congressional districts cause disproportionate representation. If one state has suppressed one or another voter bloc, it is reflected in the membership of the House of Representatives, which makes laws that apply to all states and controls the federal budget that all states depend upon. Members of state legislatures have shown time and time again that they are all too interested in gaining an advantage to establish fair districts.

It might be interesting to see how objective an AI program’s instructions could be made. And to compare the maps an AI draws with the maps the commissions or legislatures have drawn. Give the machines a shot at it. Call the program SKYNET.

DAVID STECHER

Sebastopol

Preserving history

EDITOR: Kerry Benefield’s column about the Chanate Historic Cemetery highlighted how local cemeteries connect us to the history and people that shaped our communities (“Injustice in a sacred place,” Sept. 3). She noted how often cemeteries are lost through property transfer, vandalism, development or blackberries. Jeremy Nichols, a local historian, was a principal force in restoring Chanate and also a leader in discovering the Mark West Family Cemetery.

Mark West is a name we see often — on road signs, schools, businesses and a new community park. Why is it so prominent? West was an early Sonoma County pioneer, settling here in 1841. After the Tubbs Fire, a team of researchers located the Mark West Family Cemetery using ground-penetrating radar, forensic canines and state-of-the art metal detectors. The identification of grave sites, located just off Mark West Springs Road, corroborates an 1862 U.S. government map showing the cemetery. Gaye LeBaron celebrated this historic discovery in one of her final columns.

Like the Chanate cemetery, the Mark West burial site is on private land. Unfortunately, current property owners refuse to discuss its importance or protection. They’ve erected a chain-link fence, prohibiting access by volunteers who might protect and care for the site, as Benefield described. Researchers only seek to preserve it as a significant place in Sonoma County history.

CAROL EBER

Petaluma

Addicted to cash

EDITOR: Money is a symbol, nothing more. It gains value from trading objects made of the planet’s resources. Money doesn’t sustain, nurture or maintain any organism. Nothing will survive by eating, drinking or breathing it. And yet we value the dollar more than the resources that sustain our economy and ecosystem.

The almighty buck is a construct of an ideology, but the capitalist reaction to it replicates a pattern of addiction. More wealth equates to greater gratification, regardless of the consequences.

When climatologists concluded fossil fuel is destroying the planet, the oil and auto companies spontaneously denied years of meticulous research.

Americans believe capitalism is an ally of democracy, but it isn’t. Democracy promises independence. Capitalism thrives on control. Though capitalists aren’t a political party, they have unelected delegates (lobbyists) bidding to protect their practices at the expense of voters.

When the pandemic hit, oil companies lobbied to protect their prices. After the quarantine, oil companies raised prices as if they were recovering from a recession. Since oil prices affect every area of the economy, the cost of living skyrocketed. Yet their stock reports shamelessly bragged record profits. So beforehand, taxpayers protected oil profits, and now consumers are feeding the addicts with their drug of choice.

TOM FANTULIN

Fort Bragg

Ageist headline

EDITOR: On Aug. 31, you carried a New York Times article headlined “Senator’s freeze-up spotlights his age.” I had previously heard about Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell’s puzzling episodes, and I’d assumed he was experiencing some sort of neurological problems. I’m an elder citizen, and your headline made me quite angry. The article made no reference to the senator’s age, except for citing it as a factual matter. So it was The Press Democrat that decided his age needed special attention.

Giving such an ageist headline approval isn’t just a disservice to older citizens who already live with sufficient bias in our lives, it condones teaching younger people to embrace the harmful and baseless assumption that because someone has lived for a number of decades their intellectual capabilities are automatically suspect. Please don’t permit prejudicial headlines of any sort to be published in the future. You should know better.

SARA ANNA

Santa Rosa

