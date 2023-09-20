Wednesday’s Letters to the Editor

A loss of trust

EDITOR: To say many of us involved in the Sonoma Developmental Center planning process all these years have lost trust in county and state government is an understatement. I never trust developers; no love lost there.

Trust might be broken for a good reason, but it still remains broken. Trust is not built instantaneously. It takes time, effort and sincerity on the part of everyone involved. Sadly, it’s doubtful our trust — at least regarding the SDC — can ever be regained. Among other things, legislation enabling the SDC planning process gave priority to affordable housing, deed-restricted housing, housing for individuals with developmental disabilities and protection of open space and natural resources. Developer Keith Rogal’s proposal makes a mockery of these good intentions.

But Rogal and his developer cronies are not solely responsible for this fiasco. Sprinkled throughout the enabling legislation are the words “as the director (of the Department of General Services) deems fit to be in the best interest of the state.” I don’t know how the General Services director decides it’s “in the best interest of the state” to obliterate the trust an entire community placed in its governing bodies. I sure would appreciate an answer.

ALICE HOROWITZ

Glen Ellen

Preventing gun violence

EDITOR: As a gun violence survivor, I work passionately for common-sense gun laws. Gun violence changes you in unimaginable ways, and I do this work so no other family has to endure a preventable tragedy. I look forward to Gov. Gavin Newsom signing Assembly Bill 28, which would place an 11% excise tax on guns and ammunition, into law.

Had a law like this been in place when my brother was shot in a road-rage incident, I might not need to write in support of this bill. It could have been a very different story if the young man who shot him was in a community-based violence intervention program or didn’t have such easy access to a gun. No one wants to need the critical counseling and trauma services this bill will provide. This bill will save lives.

HELEN RODRIGUES

Windsor

A nation at risk

EDITOR: In January 1838 when Abraham Lincoln was an Illinois state representative and just 29 years old, he delivered a speech to the Young Men’s Lyceum of Springfield, Illinois, titled “The Perpetuation of Our Political Institutions.” He warned that mobs of people who disrespected U.S. laws and courts would destroy the United States. In that speech he said, “If destruction be our lot, we must ourselves be its author and finisher. As a nation of freemen, we must live through all time or die by suicide.”

A very prescient statement made almost 200 years ago by a 29-year-old politician with less than a year of formal education graphically describing what is presently happening to our country. I fear that we are, indeed, dying by suicide. The present Republican Party is the antithesis of the Party of Lincoln.

BOB G. FIELD

Santa Rosa

Missing introspection

EDITOR: The problem with modern civilization is most of us believe in our beliefs. There is no reason for us to believe, but our lack of classical training causes us to suppose our assumptions are valid. We are so sure of our unsubstantiated ideas we are willing to prove our point physically with crusades and wars.

Humanity, for the most part, does not like careful examination. Introspection has a nasty characteristic of uncovering motives. It’s challenging to be self-righteous while questioning one’s intention.

The process of proving something true is tedious. Each step requires validation and does not allow favors. Anyone putting their theories to the test is putting their reputation on the line. Being mistaken requires honor and humility, whereas pride inspires denial. Anything goes to avoid eating crow.

And that is why politicians made campaign lies protected speech. It allows them to pretend anything is possible, and no one can obligate them to deliver.

TOM FANTULIN

Fort Bragg

Impeachment hypocrisy

EDITOR: How do you define “witch hunt”? The extreme right wing of the Republican Party has pressured Speaker Kevin McCarthy to task three committees, Oversight, Judiciary, and Ways and Means, to investigate whether President Joe Biden and his family are guilty of financial wrongdoing or corruption.

The Republicans have been investigating Hunter Biden since Donald Trump was in office and, so far, have managed to find nothing more than an illegal gun purchase. Perhaps their only attempt at gun control to date!

So, with no facts or evidence to support this muckraking, we will spend tax dollars and detract from the work of government in the hope of seeking revenge for the impeachments (plural) of Trump, which of course Republicans voted against. How do you define hypocrite?

LELAND DAVIS

Santa Rosa

