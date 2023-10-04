For more taxes, spending

EDITOR: Your Sept. 27 editorial really made me angry (“House stumbles toward a shutdown”). We don’t need to cut government spending, we need to increase it if we want to have a functioning society that serves all its members. What we need to do is repeal the Republican tax cuts and go back to New Deal era tax rates.

I’m not talking about Rep. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez’s proposal of a top marginal rate of 75% either. I would suggest the 94% historical top marginal rate. I’m willing to bet that we’d be able to increase spending some and still pay down the debt.

And before you start trying to tell yourself how bad this would be for the economy, you need to read your history. The New Deal produced the best economy in history. If you look at countries that have taken it to its reasonable conclusion, such as Denmark, you will see where that takes us.

Furthermore, both Social Security and Medicare have independent trust funds that are owed money by the federal government. They are separate from the federal budget, at least for now. Please don’t print any more hogwash.

EDWARD MEISSE

Santa Rosa

Gun rights vs. kids’ lives

EDITOR: Whether the Second Amendment was intended to guarantee gun ownership to all Americans or only to members of “a well-regulated militia” may be arguable, but Roger A. Fernwood’s belief that “the problem arises when you try to enforce your will upon others” is not (“Personal rights,” Letters, Sept. 21). He and other gun rights advocates’ insistence on their right to own and use guns unarguably constitutes the enforcement of their will upon those who disagree.

Their version of the Golden Rule seems to be that they want to be able to do unto others what they don’t want others to do unto them. Such lopsided thinking is not only illogical and hypocritical, it’s downright dangerous. The real problem is that there are too many guns in the hands of too many people who should never be allowed to have them.

Firearms are now the leading cause of death among children in the U.S. If that’s not enough to make us enact stricter controls over their purchase and use, I can’t imagine what would be. Children are the future of our world. Too many of them are dying tragically and needlessly at the hands of those who should not have guns. You can’t argue that one.

JIM LOBDELL

Santa Rosa

Importing a senator

EDITOR: So, Gov. Gavin Newsom has appointed a replacement for Dianne Feinstein’s Senate seat. This woman is a resident of Maryland but will be representing the people of California. Huh?

DAWN BURNS

Santa Rosa

Endangering workers

EDITOR: A couple of years ago, the Board of Supervisors agreed with the deputy sheriffs unions that the county must meet and confer with the deputies before any changes, no matter how insignificant, could be made in the working conditions of the deputies.

Fast forward to the Sept. 19 board meeting at which the supervisors decided that wine industry farmworkers should have no say on whether their working conditions are safe during a fire. Instead, they decided that the sheriff should make decisions regarding the conditions under which farmworkers work.

The result is that the sheriff, who receives campaign contributions from rich folks in the wine industry, will decide when it is safe for workers to be in the fields when there is a wildfire.

Thank you to Supervisors Susan Gorin and Chris Coursey for understanding this egregious lack of concern for workers whose health could be adversely affected by the decision of a sheriff beholden to the wealthy in this county.

I’m a wine drinker, but I do not believe that workers’ health should be endangered for this luxury product.

SUSAN COLLIER LAMONT

Santa Rosa

EVs as a power source

EDITOR: It is true that California needs to substantially increase its clean electricity capacity to meet the demands of beneficial electrification, which includes the rising numbers of electric vehicles in the state (“Meeting power demands,” Letters, Sept. 25). And yes, we need an equitable plan for expanding access to EVs for lower income drivers.

One important thing to note is that EVs can also be an electric reliability resource for the grid. EVs are power supplies on wheels. If EVs have the ability to send their stored power to the grid in times of peak demand, something known as bidirectionality, when aggregated they become a grid asset.

Each EV owner could be compensated for this service, which would only draw a pre-agreed amount of power that does not impair the use of the vehicle for transportation. Many EVs, including the Nissan Leaf, already have bidirectional capability. They all should.

WOODY HASTINGS

Sebastopol

