Wednesday’s Letters to the Editor

A win for bureaucrats

EDITOR: You used 18 column inches to talk about Proposition 1 passing (“Golden State voters pass Prop. 1,” March 21). You did not give the actual vote count. In case you missed it, it was 50.2% to 49.8%. Hardly a landslide. It was a “win” for tax-and-spend bureaucrats. It might be informative if you could explain how the counties will be paying for this proposition. It will be interesting to see how it all plays out.

JOHN TRAVINSKY

Windsor

Social Security at risk

EDITOR: Congressional Republicans want to cut trillions of dollars from Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid. This follows former President Donald Trump’s attack on the cost of these programs. Great timing. Now we seniors know where you stand before we vote in November. Especially since President Joe Biden pledges to protect these vital programs. To paraphrase my favorite poem, it’s good-night orange moon, goodnight Republicans in the room.

JON YATABE

Fort Collins, Colorado

Las Vegas, California?

EDITOR: Is Sonoma County becoming the Las Vegas of California? Looks like it to me.

The proposed Koi Nation Shiloh Resort & Casino in Windsor would be the state’s largest, followed by Graton after its $1 billion expansion. Geyserville’s River Rock is expanding. Thankfully, the Petaluma casino proposal is on hold — for now.

What’s really going on here? While the Koi stake their claim to Sonoma County, they continue with legal battles over land use in Lake County, where they vehemently defend their cultural resources, villages and burial grounds. The Oklahoma Chickasaw Nation’s Global Gaming Solutions Group, not the Koi, would actually build and operate the $600 million resort and casino in Windsor.

Shiloh would use about 400,000 gallons of water daily, which doesn’t make our community more sustainable. Sonoma County taxpayers, not those in Oklahoma, would foot the bill for road and other required improvements; in a county already plagued by wildfire risks, a stressed infrastructure and unchecked growth.

I urge readers to write or email the Bureau of Indian Affairs with comments before the April 8 deadline. Make your voices heard. Another casino is wrong for Sonoma County.

ANNE GRAY

Santa Rosa

Getting the truth

EDITOR: I have read a number of letters claiming that Donald Trump’s “bloodbath” comment was an invitation to violence. In fact, he was addressing auto workers about a plan by China to build cars in Mexico and sell them in the U.S. at discount prices. He said that if elected he would stop this plan, and if he wasn’t there would be a “bloodbath” in the auto industry. This election is going to be nasty, with both sides spinning words and events for their own benefit. It behooves all of us to ramp up our efforts to get to the truth before forming opinions and making decisions.

L. ROBERT HILL

Santa Rosa

Promoting gun safety

EDITOR: I have been thinking about Dr. John Maa’s Close to Home column (“Second Amendment is overdue for revision,” Feb. 25). I met Maa when I Introduced him at the American Association of University Women’s gun violence event in Petaluma on Jan. 28. Maa talked about the Second Amendment, but more important, he talked about the devastating impact of gun violence in emergency rooms.

We also heard from a Petaluma mother, police, an educator and a student. Her perspective was most meaningful to me. To be in school and worry about an active shooter — what to do? How does one prepare for this? There is something wrong with a society that protects gun ownership over the lives of young people.

I want to leave this world a better place for my grandchildren. I can hardly comprehend that we don’t have appropriate laws to prevent gun violence. I’m proud of the program AAUW presented. There were over 200 attendees on the day of a 49ers championship game. I hope other communities across the state and nation will host similar events to educate people and get people to talk about gun safety. Who is held accountable for guns being the leading cause of death for American children? To see a video of the Jan. 28h program, go to AAUWPetaluma.com.

DORIS TOLKS

Petaluma