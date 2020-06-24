Wednesday’s Letters to the Editor

No name changes

EDITOR: In 74 years, I never wasted one second thinking about the namesake of the cities of Fort Bragg. Portland, Seattle, Phoenix, Syracuse — who cares?

If I reluctantly drive through Fort Bragg, I never think of a Confederate soldier or a slave or recognize any disrespect for Blacks. What a waste of time.

It may make some white politicians look better to change names, but it won’t solve the problems of racism, police brutality, inequity in education, opportunity, jobs and Black income and social standing.

For God’s sake, correct the problems and give up the grandstanding name changes. Hood, Bliss, Benning, who were they? Who cares? They died 50 years ago. Our politicians are alive. Make them provide equity in education and oversight of police policy — at least a beginning that may accomplish something.

ROGER DELGADO

Sebastopol

Protests and the virus

EDITOR: If there is another COVID-19 outbreak, do you think that bureaucratic decrees from governors and appointed health experts will be obeyed? Most of us endured shelter-in-place orders, wearing masks, staying away from friends and family members and sequestering ourselves.

Granted, people took a chance to go to the store to buy food and necessities and join in on the hoarding festivities, but then it was straight home. After a couple months, we were allowed certain freedoms and made to feel grateful for them.

Now, I am starting to believe we were duped to some degree. Sheltering in place, 6 feet of distance between each other and wearing masks fell by the wayside to attend demonstrations, protests, lootings and arsons. I figure the masks were mainly a tool to conceal one’s identity.

There was no outcry from Gov. Gavin Newsom, mayors or health officials to follow their orders. Well, we will see if there will be spikes in the numbers.

I also believe that the next time there is a major health issue, orders to separate, mask up, stay home, etc. will be largely ignored. After all, it was OK to gather in crowds for a protest with no regard for personal health or the health of others.

BOB BOSTITCH

Petaluma

Wall Street vs. Main Street

Editor: The disconnect between Wall Street and Main Street has never been more apparent than it is now. Our loss and our pain is their gain because of a vulture environment created by none other than the government we elected to protect us. We are expendable, they are not, get it? We are nothing but pawns in a game of privilege and wealth. Has been and always will be. To believe otherwise is to live in a fool’s paradise.

J.W. HALE

Petaluma

Oversimplified narrative

EDITOR: Therese Mughannam-Walrath feels called upon to conflate the tragedy of the Palestinians with the crisis African Americans are facing in the United States (“A witness to injustice,” Letters, June 15). She suggests U.S. support of Israel — if not Israel itself — is the cause for the violence committed against African Americans in our own country.

Mughannam-Walrath talks about the “peaceful protestors in Hebron.” I have no doubt that she speaks the truth. What she fails to share is that such “peaceful protests” are the exception. A casual exploration of history will reveal a history of murder — at times wholesale — against the local Jewish population, beginning decades before there ever was an Israeli military.

Truly, an awful tale of tragedy and violence besets both populations — Palestinian and Israeli. In this case, setting up one side against the other only fans the flames of conflict and serves neither side in the long run.

Beyond presenting an oversimplified narrative, I’m curious as to Mughannam-Walrath’s vision of a just and equitable solution to the Middle East conflict.

RABBI MORDECAI MILLER

Santa Rosa

A false choice

EDITOR: In its June 10 editorial culture (“Banning carotid hold is a first step in police reform”), The Press Democrat argued that instead of talking about defunding the police it would be smarter for demonstrators to focus their efforts on changing police. But this is a false choice.

The expansion of police budgets that we have witnessed over the past 50 years hasn’t made our communities safer or more just, especially for people of color. It has resulted only in the overmilitarization and overuse of the police to deal with racial and economic inequities that cannot be solved by the exercise of police power.

Defunding the police would reform police culture, not by abolishing them but by encouraging communities to reimagine what public safety might look like without an excessive reliance on force while freeing resources to deal with problems of poverty and racial inequality that aren’t properly matters of law enforcement or criminal justice in the first place.

HARVEY KANTOR

Santa Rosa

Trump’s rally

EDITOR: Poor Donald Trump. Not only did his campaign staff have the temerity to catch the coronavirus, his supporters are not willing to die for him (“Hot words but no fights,” Sunday). anyone notice his complete lack of concern for his infected prep staff? There was only outrage for the “bad” press. Should his supporters get sick or die from his rally, they will be seen as traitors to the cause. After all, Trump says the virus is no threat. It isn’t to him — as long as you sign the immunity waiver.

Wake up MAGAs before it’s too late.

BATJA CATES

Healdsburg

