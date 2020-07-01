Wednesday’s Letters to the Editor

Pence’s nonanswer

EDITOR: At Friday’s coronavirus news briefing in Washington a reporter had the temerity to ask Vice President Mike Pence how he could sanction Donald Trump’s rallies as they were contradictory to the advice that had just been given by the medical team. Dr. Anthony Fauci made it clear that it isn’t a personal decision to wear masks and practice social distancing, it is a societal one, an ethical one, a spiritual one. Pence spouted something about the Constitution and then declared the meeting over. Hypocrisy abounds.

D. M. McCURDY

Santa Rosa

SR council’s inaction

EDITOR: Hundreds of thousands across the country, even the globe, are marching in the streets demanding decisive action for once. Confederate statues are toppling, fists are raised, chants are echoing with concrete answers to long-standing problems. Maybe finally we will see some real changes, some real reforms to address systemic racism and police brutality.

What a letdown to see the Santa Rosa City Council’s “action” plan: updated policies and a new subcommittee? That’s the best we can do at this historic moment? They were elected to lead, not to offer red tape and bureaucracy. Please don’t miss the opportunity to do something great and make fundamental change.

IAN SELDEN

Santa Rosa

Misdirected money

EDITOR: Downtown Guerneville is two blocks long. Many of the businesses are struggling, especially during the pandemic. It is admirable for county medical and volunteer groups to take care of the homeless. Providing a homeless camp supposedly will prevent COVID-19 cases (“County to establish third homeless camp,” June 24).

However, if you spend any time in downtown Guerneville you know there are more homeless people on the sidewalks, in storefronts and in parking lots than there are customers. How are we (customers) going to be protected from such a large group? We are the other vulnerable people, housed but needing to go out to do our business.

Most homeless people I have spoken to want to be free to camp in the beautiful redwoods and river and don’t want to be in a controlled environment such as a camp. Yet we spend millions to try to house these folks without much success.

We also are spending money and ignoring the fact that the virus is hitting the Latino community and much of that is because of crowded housing conditions. Perhaps our priorities aren’t in order.

There aren’t many solutions to the problem, but I think money being spent on the homeless should be reallocated to fund more effective programs in the larger arena.

CAROLYN D’ELIA

Guerneville

Tear them down

EDITOR: If your child was kidnapped, shackled and chained, spirited away to a foreign country, treated like an animal and sold into a life of slavery, where would you want the statue of the slave owner to be erected?

Imagine erecting a statue of Donald Trump, who is guilty of countless crimes against man, woman, child, wildlife, the environment, climate, public health and safety, decency and democracy. The idea is at once ridiculous, repugnant and highly unlikely. Such a monstrosity, like Confederate flags and statues of Civil War traitors, would deserve to be removed.

America’s history isn’t so easily erased in the 21st century by tearing down offensive effigies. Besides books and museums, we have the internet and electronic media to record and preserve historical events. Where it took slaves in 1865 Texas to learn that they were freed two years earlier, today social media would get the word out in two seconds.

I’m embarrassed to say I’ve only recently learned about the 1921 Tulsa massacre and the significance of Juneteenth. Not having been taught about these important events in school only added to my white privilege ignorance. No longer.

History doesn’t live or die on racially offensive Confederate statues. Tear them down.

BOB CANNING

Petaluma

Unfair advantage

EDITOR: Boys and girls compete in sports on their respective teams, not only for safety sake, but to ensure fairness. The male body has obvious natural physical advantages — males are typically taller, heavier, stronger and faster than their female counterparts. Acknowledging this fact, two sets of world records are maintained, one for males, the other for females.

The propriety of this practice has recently been questioned with the emergence of gender identity and biologically males who identify as female demanding to compete against biological females. In Connecticut, during the 2017-18 season, two biologically male transgender students began competing against female students in track and field. They dominated the season and took state titles and scholarships set aside for female competitors.

California passed a law that enshrines such unfairness against female athletes. Not only that, Attorney General Xavier Becerra just added Idaho to a list of 11 other states where state-funded travel isn’t allowed because he decided those states violate California law against discrimination based on gender identity. Those states simply require that all members of a women’s sports team be biologically female. Incredible.

VIC SUARD

Santa Rosa

You can send a letters to the editor at letters@pressdemocrat.com.