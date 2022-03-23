Wednesday’s Letters to the Letter

Aid yes, fight no

EDITOR: Everyone of good conscience feels sorrow for the plight of Ukrainians and rage at Vladimir Putin’s invasion and tactics. We should help with humanitarian aid, weapons, economic warfare (sanctions, international isolation). However, we must not allow our emotions to dictate our actions by entering into direct warfare with Russian troops, including establishing no-fly zones, which would require shooting down Russian jets. To do so would court nuclear war between Russia, the United States, NATO and, possibly, China, leading to eventual destruction of the world as we know it. Maybe cooler heads among Putin’s military leaders would short circuit this, or maybe not. Do we really want to roll the dice?

The situation requires a cautious mix of diplomacy and alliance; economic and political consequences; as well as military aid to Ukraine to support an extended guerrilla war to bury Russian expansionist dreams (a la Afghanistan). Besides what President Joe Biden has already done, a good next step would be convincing the U.N. General Assembly to suspend Russian Security Council membership with reinstatement dependent upon withdrawal from Ukraine. Many carrot-and-stick approaches are available, other than dangerous direct military intervention.

CHARLES PENGRA

Santa Rosa

Undervalued teachers

EDITOR: Will the powers that be ever recognize the importance of taking care of teachers, who take care of children? It seems that numerous school districts throughout the Bay Area, not just Cotati-Rohnert Park, are facing teacher strikes for better pay. What is wrong with the system when it doesn’t place value on the most important people in children’s lives, other than their parents? Often teachers are pseudo-parents because of other factors in a child’s life. Teachers educate the next generation of every profession and future parents. Their monetary compensation should reflect that amazing feat. And yet my daughter is enrolled at Sonoma State University to earn her bachelor’s degree in special education. God bless her.

DEB McGAULEY

Santa Rosa

Watching in frustration

EDITOR: War, what is it good for. Of course, the answer is absolutely nothing, but I think restraint from the U.S. is frustrating for many of us sitting as spectators to the destruction and desperation of Ukraine and its citizens. I am far from a hawk and only desire peace in our time. However, when you consider that we invaded a sovereign nation on the thinnest of pretexts but hold back in helping a nation that has been blatantly violated, I struggle with our responsibility to world conflicts. Diplomacy is desired, but I suspect Vladimir Putin would not honor any negotiated agreements. All in all, just a tragedy unfolding before our eyes.

WILLIAM J. SELL

Petaluma

One-issue candidate

EDITOR: My wife and I moved to Windsor in 1989, after more than 20 years of residence in Sonoma County. We advocated for our town’s incorporation vote in 1991 and have tried to contribute to Windsor’s success as a vibrant and appealing community.

During the recent League of Women Voters forum for Windsor Town Council candidates, I was astonished when Mike Wall declared that his purpose in running for office is to cast one vote: against our civic center project, which is still being planned. His ballot statement repeats this.

Although I may appreciate his candor, Windsor deserves council members who thoughtfully engage in all matters before them, not just a single wedge issue. In many years of interaction with public entities, I’ve observed that an effective elected official shows deep interest in, and knowledge of, the full range of competing civic needs, essential services and citizen concerns.

Fortunately, we have such a person in candidate Stephanie Ahmad, a highly competent professional who has served as a Windsor Unified School District board member and with other community improvement organizations. She is well-prepared to represent us in the full array of issues that we face, now and in the future.

MICHAEL P. MERRILL

Windsor

Don’t blame Putin

EDITOR: Rep. Mike Thompson is delusional if he thinks he and the Biden administration can shift the blame for inflation to Vladimir Putin (“Blame Putin for rising gas prices,” Close to Home,” March 11).

Does he honestly think the voters will forget that Democrats canceled pipelines, froze onshore exploration, geometrically increased fees and regulations and did all they possibly could to shut down the U.S. fossil fuel industry? Gas prices were soaring well before Putin rolled into Ukraine.

Does he really think we don’t remember Democrats cramming through trillions in spending, ignoring warnings that it would lead to inflation?

After 40 years of working in emerging markets, I learned that nothing destroys economies and family savings faster than inflation. It terrifies me that this administration, controlled by environmental extremists, is oblivious to this fact and is indifferent to the needs of the middle class and retirees on fixed incomes.

Sorry, American voters will remember — particularly in November.

GEORGE FOWLER

Santa Rosa

You can send letters to the editor to letters@pressdemocrat.com.