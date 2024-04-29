Wegman: Trump’s Immunity Case Was Settled More Than 200 Years Ago

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author and don’t necessarily reflect The Press Democrat editorial board’s perspective. The opinion and news sections operate separately and independently of one another.

Did the American Revolution actually happen? If it did, was it a good thing?

This is more or less what Justice Elena Kagan seemed to be wondering during the oral arguments in Donald Trump’s Jan. 6 immunity case at the Supreme Court.

“Wasn’t the whole point that the president was not a monarch and the president was not supposed to be above the law?” she asked.

Like her, I had assumed those questions were answered decisively in the affirmative more than 200 years ago. But now, after almost three hours of circuitous debate and bizarre hypotheticals at the Supreme Court, I’m not so sure.

The right-wing justices seemed thoroughly uninterested in the case before them, which involves a violent insurrection that was led by a sitting president who is seeking to return to office in a matter of months. Instead, they appeared to be more worried that prosecuting Trump could risk future malicious prosecutions of former presidents by their political rivals. And they tried to draw a distinction between official acts, for which a president might have immunity from prosecution, and private acts, for which no immunity would apply.

The upshot was that a majority of justices appeared prepared to send the case back down to the lower courts for further unnecessary litigation, which would almost certainly eliminate any chance of a trial being held before Election Day.

So let’s remember how we got here. The case began last year with special counsel Jack Smith’s indictment of the former president on charges of obstruction, fraud and conspiracy relating to his central role in the effort to overturn his defeat in the 2020 election, which resulted in the deadly attack at the U.S. Capitol. This scheme was, by a long shot, the most egregious abuse of authority by any president in history. It has resulted in multiple federal and state indictments of Trump and his associates, some of whom have already pleaded guilty to elements of the broader plot.

In short, the justice system is doing its job by trying to hold to account a former president for subverting the last election before he runs in the next one. That is a very important job. And yet the right-wing justices are saying, essentially, not so fast — and maybe not at all.

The federal Jan. 6 trial should have been underway for almost two months by this point. Instead, Trump managed to derail the prosecution with an off-the-wall appeal that he is absolutely immune from prosecution for his actions up to and on Jan. 6, which he claims were taken in the course of his official duties — even though the president has no role in overseeing how states run their elections. The lower courts, in opinions by judges appointed by both Republicans and Democrats, dispatched this appeal with ease. But the Supreme Court decided to take the case anyway, scheduling it for the final argument day of the term.

The arguments Thursday tracked with this oddly leisurely pace, laced with hypothetical arguments.

For instance, Justice Samuel Alito asked, what if an incumbent president “loses a very close, hotly contested election?” Without immunity, there is a risk he won’t be able to “go off into a peaceful retirement” because of the fear that he will be criminally prosecuted by his political opponent. “Will that not lead us into a cycle that destabilizes the functioning of our country as a democracy?”

It was the literal inverse of the case before them. Michael Dreeben, the lawyer arguing the case for Smith, responded by pointing out that the justice system has a built-in mechanism for ensuring that prosecutions are fair: It’s called a lawsuit.

“There is an appropriate way to challenge things through the courts with evidence,” Dreeben said. “If you lose, you accept the results.” Trump, of course, did not accept his losses in more than 60 lawsuits, which is why we are all in this spot today.

Still, the right-wing justices seemed impervious to the urgency of the matter before them.

“I’m not focused on the here and now of this case,” Justice Brett Kavanaugh said. “I’m very concerned about the future.”

But the here and now of this case is vital, and the outcome should not be a close vote. The former president violated his constitutional obligation to ensure that the laws are faithfully executed. He is now running to be elected again. The threat is not what some hypothetical future commander in chief might do but what the defendant in this lawsuit has already done and has openly promised to do again.

In fact, Trump’s lawyers argued in this case that he would be immune from prosecution for ordering SEAL Team Six to assassinate one of his political rivals.