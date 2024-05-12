Close to Home: Setting the record straight on sustainability

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author and don’t necessarily reflect The Press Democrat editorial board’s perspective. The opinion and news sections operate separately and independently of one another.

Farming is complicated. Farmers make daily decisions with trade-offs involving costs, materials, timing, workforce deployment, quality, quantity and more. Just when they have a proactive plan, Mother Nature challenges them to rethink their entire approach.

Likewise, sustainability is complicated. It is a never-ending journey of learning, collaborating and improving across every part of the business — environmental, economic and social. To define it as a single issue like glyphosate, or Roundup, is too narrow and incomplete.

That’s what an April 21 article in The Press Democrat did (“Some question sustainable status of vineyards”). The article essentially tried to pit farmers against each other and undermine the decadelong sustainability commitment made by local grape growers.

At the heart of the article was a debate about glyphosate, certifications and, most importantly, sustainability. There are approved organic crop protection materials that are significantly more problematic than any synthetic counterpart. To say one is good or bad oversimplifies the trade-offs with both. Most synthetic materials require only one application resulting in a much lower carbon footprint. Most organic materials require three to four times more material, tripling the applications and subsequent carbon footprint. There isn’t a perfect answer.

That leads us to certifications. To make change, you need growers willing to commit. Currently, the certifications (organic, biodynamic and others) that have banned glyphosate have relatively low participation. Glyphosate is effective and legal to use in California and throughout the nation. California Sustainable Winegrowing Alliance, with statewide adoption, doesn’t ban legal crop protection such as glyphosate, but it is still moving the needle by encouraging growers to move toward softer materials. In Sonoma County, actions speak louder than words. Between 2015 and 2023 our local grape growers voluntarily lowered their use of glyphosate by almost 60% (according to the state Department of Pesticide Regulation) and that trend should continue.

Finally, sustainability in Sonoma County comprises more than 140 best practices — crop protection is one small piece. Also included are water conservation and quality, workforce development and housing, energy efficiency, lowering carbon footprint, soil health and regenerative farming, investments in ponds, solar and technology. Most of all, it is about improvement. To succeed in sustainability, farmers must have long-term viable businesses, which means doing more with less, given the rising costs of everything.

This is why we established our Farm of the Future initiative, which attracted the interest of John Deere and led to our new collaboration. John Deere selected Sonoma County Winegrowers to be its pilot partner for its new Smart Apply precision spraying equipment. It has the potential to significantly reduce the use of crop protection overall and be a solution for farmers around the world. This is how to solve problems by working together and supporting all programs that provide resources for our farmers rather than pointing fingers.

The Sonoma County community should take pride in the fact that local grape growers have come together and formally committed to sustainability. Sonoma County grape growers are leaders in sustainability, and they are just getting started.

Karissa Kruse is president and chief executive officer of Sonoma County Winegrowers.

