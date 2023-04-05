Winkler: As shootings multiply, judges erasing gun laws

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author and don’t necessarily reflect The Press Democrat editorial board’s perspective. The opinion and news sections operate separately and independently of one another.

Once again a mass shooting is in the headlines — this time in Nashville, with three children among the six victims. This latest horrific tragedy is prompting renewed calls for gun reform, but what most Americans don’t know is that a different kind of gun revolution is already underway.

Over the past few months, federal courts have waged an unprecedented attack on U.S. gun safety laws. Spurred by the Supreme Court, judges have declared dozens of mainstream, widely accepted restrictions on firearms unconstitutional.

Even a partial list of the laws struck down or enjoined is startling: bans on possession of firearms by domestic abusers; bans on guns in churches, hospitals and bars; prohibitions on firearms in the hands of people charged with felonies; restrictions on 18-to-20-year-olds carrying weapons; prohibitions on loaded guns in vehicles; and bans on guns with obliterated serial numbers.

This tidal wave of rulings began with a decision by the Supreme Court last year. The justices struck down New York’s 100-year-old restrictions on who could obtain a license to carry a concealed firearm and established a new test for courts to apply in all Second Amendment cases. Many modern gun laws have been unable to survive it.

A high court majority, led by Justice Clarence Thomas, said that gun laws today must be consistent with the gun laws of the 1700s and 1800s. Thomas’ rationale was grounded in originalism: Laws from 100 or 200 years ago reflected the original understanding of the Second Amendment (adopted in 1791) and the 14th Amendment (which expanded gun rights to the states in 1868), so they set the boundaries on what is constitutional.

The predictable result has been the demise of 20th century laws for 20th (and 21st) century reality. Take the federal ban on the possession of firearms by domestic abusers, which dated back a few decades. In voiding it, a judge in Texas explained that “glaringly absent from the historical record — from colonial times until 1994 — are consistent examples of the government removing firearms from someone accused (or even convicted) of domestic violence.” The fact that spousal abuse was often permitted by law in the 18th and 19th centuries didn’t matter.

Similar reasoning has been applied in cases from Oklahoma to New York. In striking down the ban on firearms whose serial numbers have been removed, a judge argued that since Congress first mandated serial numbers on firearms in 1968, there was no long-standing historical tradition of such laws. Because we did not ban guns on public transportation in the 1800s, another court said that a ban in airports and on buses was unconstitutional. Bans on guns in bars or hospitals? Again, no such laws existed back in the day, so such laws are impermissible infringements of the Second Amendment now.

Even when lawyers bring to court evidence of earlier gun laws similar to those being challenged, judges have twisted themselves in knots to deny the similarity exists.

Although Texas historically barred guns in “educational, literary, and scientific” institutions, that couldn’t justify a law today prohibiting guns in libraries and museums. Texas, a court said, had been an outlier in restricting guns in this way. In a case involving guns in churches, a judge dismissed several early American laws barring guns in places of worship because, despite the laws on the books, there was no evidence they had been consistently enforced in practice.

Some of these decisions might be thought to be reflections of the extremism of a handful of Donald Trump-appointed lower court judges. Indeed, many of the cases declaring gun laws unconstitutional have been decided by federal district court judges nominated by the former president.

Nevertheless, the attack on gun safety laws is better understood as the result of a different set of Trump-appointed judges: Supreme Court Justices Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett, all of whom were known to have strong pro-gun views before they were nominated. As a lower court judge, Kavanaugh said that bans on assault weapons were unconstitutional and Barrett voted to strike down the lifetime ban on felons possessing firearms.

Barrett’s arrival, as the last of the Trump appointees, has been crucial. Until then, the high court had allowed reasonable restrictions that enhanced public safety, despite its 2008 determination that there exists an individual right to bear arms.

But just six months after Barrett took the oath of office, the court decided to hear the New York concealed carry case. All of Trump’s nominees, plus John Roberts and Samuel Alito, joined Thomas’ opinion establishing the new history-based test for Second Amendment cases.