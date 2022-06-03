A ‘perfect recipe for extreme wildfire’

Fueled by abnormally dry, warm conditions and spread by strong winds, wildfires have burned more than 600,000 acres across New Mexico this spring — making it one of the worst fire years in the state’s recorded history. And there is at least another month of peak fire risk ahead.

The explosive, early start to this year’s fire season reflects the convergence of long-term trends — a forest landscape overgrown after decades of aggressive fire suppression and parched by drought, and springtime temperatures warmed by human-caused climate change — and more immediate dangers, such as the relentless winds that have fanned the flames.

It is an ominous sign for the rest of the American West, where the fire season tends to start later, but where conditions are similarly primed to burn.

New Mexico’s largest and most destructive blaze has burned for nearly two months, alone consuming more than 315,000 acres of land — an area about the size of Los Angeles.

Known as the Hermits Peak and Calf Canyon fire, the blaze has forced waves of evacuations from the outskirts of Las Vegas, New Mexico, a small city about an hour’s drive east of Santa Fe, and other mostly rural communities in the Sangre de Cristo Mountains. The fire, which started as two separate blazes that later merged, has damaged or destroyed more than 350 homes and other buildings so far, but no lives have been lost. Both blazes were caused by prescribed burns.

Propelled by strong winds, warm temperatures and low humidity, the combined fire moved quickly through dry, overgrown forests and grasslands. Fire crews fought to slow its advance, but the inferno’s extreme behavior often hampered their containment efforts. On the gustiest days, which saw winds reach up to 80 mph, firefighting aircraft were grounded and crews could not reach the front lines.

“When the conditions line up like they did, you don’t have a lot of options,” said Rick Young, an incident commander for the Hermits Peak and Calf Canyon fire. All you can do, he added, is “get people out of the way.”

Similar conditions have fueled wildfires across New Mexico. The Black fire in Gila National Forest exploded in mid-May to become the second-largest blaze burning in the state. It has continued to grow, forcing nearby evacuations as recently as Memorial Day weekend. Another large springtime wildfire in the south of the state, which has since been contained, destroyed or damaged more than 200 structures and left two people dead.

A look at rainfall and temperatures across the Western United States in 2022 shows the extreme danger of fire faced by New Mexico.

While calmer winds and wet weather over the last two weeks have helped keep the Hermits Peak and Calf Canyon fire in check, its sheer size has stood out. It is the largest fire in the United States so far this year and the largest ever recorded in New Mexico.

This spring, the risk factors aligned for an extreme fire season in New Mexico, said Park Williams, an associate professor at the University of California, Los Angeles, who studies long-term drought trends and the effects of climate change.

Much of the state saw its driest or near-driest April on record. Springtime temperatures were above average, too.

Those conditions, typical for the Southwest during a La Niña climate pattern, added to longer-term risks: forests left overcrowded and unhealthy by decades of aggressive fire suppression; a mega-drought that created a tinder-dry landscape; and the background warming caused by the burning of fossil fuels and other human activity.

Add high winds to the mix, and you have “the perfect recipe for extreme wildfire,” Williams said.

Long-term drought and warmer-than-usual temperatures have contributed to increased fire risk across much of the Western United States in recent years. And large, destructive wildfires have become more common, especially in California. As the climate has warmed, traditional fire seasons have been expanding too — starting earlier and ending later in many parts of the world.

New Mexico has seen much higher wildfire activity than in past summers.

This year in New Mexico, major fires began burning three to five weeks earlier than they normally do, according to an analysis of satellite data.

The Hermits Peak fire began in early April when a prescribed burn by the U.S. Forest Service grew out of control. Prescribed burns are intentionally set by experts to clear out overcrowded forests, improving their health and removing excess fuels that could feed a larger wildfire.

But erratic afternoon winds propelled this burn beyond the reach of firefighters. By mid-April, the blaze had grown to more than 6,000 acres, threatening homes and triggering evacuations.