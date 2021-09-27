A vaccine mandate fractures a state fair, leaving children as ‘pawns’

ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico — Down from the New Mexico State Fair's glittery midway, and past the stands selling funnel cakes and turkey legs, the barns that are typically packed with animals entered in the state's premiere youth livestock contest were quiet. Resting in pens were a sleepy pig and a few sheep there only for display, not awards.

About 200 miles southeast, hundreds of children instead gathered at a fairground with no rides and few spectators to show more than a thousand cows, pigs, sheep and goats in open-sided barns. It was an alternative livestock show quickly thrown together after families decided to boycott the state fair over a requirement that everyone over age 12 show proof of coronavirus vaccination, test or exemption to enter.

New Mexico's state fair this year was a triumph compared to the previous — when it was staged virtually — but was also emblematic of the latest stage of a pandemic still fomenting division months after the release of vaccines that were supposed to end it. As more employers and businesses require workers and patrons to be vaccinated, resistance among a minority of Americans runs deep — even if it costs them jobs or experiences.

The battle over vaccine mandates can be especially fraught at public places and large events, where ticket-takers and greeters have been thrust into the role of front-line enforcers of what amount to vaccine passports, one of the pandemic's most controversial ideas.

Organizers of some events are choosing to require vaccination amid a delta variant-fueled surge that is killing an average of 2,000 Americans a day. In many cases, things go smoothly. The Utah Symphony and Opera opened its season last week with no capacity limits, but with a vaccine mandate as “the next step we need to take to make sure we're serving our audience,” chief executive Steve Brosvik said. Only about 4 percent of ticket holders canceled because of the mandate, the company said.

In New York, where city regulations require restaurant patrons show proof of vaccination, owners and advocates say while they agree with the measure, it places an additional burden on an industry already battered by the pandemic and struggling to recover. Last week, an altercation over vaccination cards between a hostess and guests at a popular restaurant on Manhattan's Upper West Side resulted in the arrest of three women from Texas.

“In Times Square, we get an awful lot of tourists,” many of whom are unaware of the mandate and without vaccine cards, said Jeremy Merrin, founder of Havana Central Restaurant and Rum Bar, which recently saw a 20 percent drop in sales. “It should be a universal mandate so that everyone knows every time they go out in New York City, they have to wear a mask and they have to be vaccinated.”

People walk through the New Mexico State Fair as a machine blows bubbles in the air in Albuquerque on Sept. 15. A public health order from Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham required all attendees provide proof of vaccination or present a negative coronavirus test result and a valid exemption to enter. (Photo for The Washington Post by Adria Malcolm)

New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, a Democrat, announced the mandate for the state fair three weeks before its opening day amid a delta-driven surge in hospitalizations.

Although the reliably blue state has one of the nation's highest vaccination rates, many of the youths who show livestock at the fair come from rural areas where rates are lower. When the state fair surveyed their families after the mandate was announced, the majority said they would not attend. New Mexico Republicans and the state cattle growers' association called on the governor to rescind the mandate, saying it gave too little time for the unvaccinated to get shots, and one parent sued. A federal judge rejected the lawsuit.

“Vaccines have been available to New Mexicans at large since at least May,” Tripp Stelnicki, a spokesman for Lujan Grisham, said in an email. “To suppose that there was not 'enough time' — when that is not true — is to grant undue deference to those who for months have been refusing safe and effective vaccines and who are consequently prolonging this pandemic and endangering the lives and livelihoods of everyone in our state.”

The mandate, meanwhile, scrambled fair planning, general manager Dan Mourning said. The fair hired a consultant to train screeners to check vaccination cards and enlisted Navy ROTC members to help. It also contacted hundreds of vendors to ensure they were eligible to participate in the fair, with some dropping out at the news of the mandate.