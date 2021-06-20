Addiction treatment had failed. Could brain surgery save him?

MORGANTOWN, West Virginia — After nearly two decades of hardcore drug addiction — after overdoses and rehabs and relapses, homelessness and dead friends and ruined lives — Gerod Buckhalter had one choice left, and he knew it.

He could go on the same way and die young in someone's home or a parking lot, another casualty in a drug epidemic that has claimed nearly 850,000 people like him.

Or he could let a surgeon cut two nickel-size holes in his skull and plunge metal-tipped electrodes into his brain.

More than 600 days after he underwent the experimental surgery, Buckhalter has not touched drugs again — an outcome so outlandishly successful that neither he nor his doctors dared hope it could happen. He is the only person in the United States to ever have substance use disorder relieved by deep brain stimulation. The procedure has reversed Parkinson's disease, epilepsy and a few other intractable conditions, but had never been attempted for drug addiction here.

The device, known as a deep brain stimulator, also is recording the electrical activity in Buckhalter's brain — another innovation that researchers hope will help locate a biomarker for addiction and allow earlier intervention with other people.

Buckhalter, 35, is a walking, talking laboratory for the outer edge of drug addiction therapy, a living experiment in what may be possible someday.

Yet for all the futuristic prospects, he is also proof of how difficult treatment of addiction remains. Quelling it with a scalpel helps refute the false belief that substance use disorder is a weakness or a moral failing, rather than a brain disease. But it does not address the psychological, social and socioeconomic factors that complicate the disease.

Buckhalter still requires anti-drug medication, counseling and Narcotics Anonymous meetings. He still experiences cravings, depression and the anxiety that drove his drug use. He is only now beginning to rebuild the promising life that drugs crushed when he was barely old enough to drive.

A second patient in the same experiment soon stopped participating and had the brain device removed.

Brain stimulation, even if it succeeds in a full clinical trial, would help only a tiny fraction of the nation's 8.1 million people with substance use disorder.

"This is not a magical cure," said Ali Rezai, director of the Rockefeller Neuroscience Institute at West Virginia University, who performed Buckhalter's surgery. "This is a treatment that allows you to dial down the anxiety, improve the mood, make people more in charge of their bodies, make them less fragile and susceptible.

"So [you] make them more in control and then you allow other treatments to take effect."

‘I think the disease was there’

Looking back on his middle-class childhood in Dilliner, Pa., a small cluster of homes a dozen miles north of the Rockefeller institute, Buckhalter finds few clues to the life he would soon be living. He wanted for little. His father had a good job with a mining company. His mother is an administrative assistant at West Virginia University. He has a brother and a sister. He did not experience childhood trauma often linked to later drug use, although his mother said he was at times unusually anxious.

"If a shoe had to be ordered, for instance, I couldn't wait," he recalled. "I had to have it right now, that instant gratification. I had to have it and if I didn't, there was problems. I didn't notice it so much then as I do now. I think the disease was there."

It was the same obsessiveness he brought to sports, where he drove himself to be the best — and always was. At tiny Maplewood High, Buckhalter starred in baseball and basketball, but truly stood out in football. Elite Division I programs such as Penn State and the University of Iowa scouted the gifted wide receiver, offering the chance at a full scholarship.

Gerod Buckhalter, left, was once recruited to play football for Division I colleges, but now plays on a softball team with others recovering from drug addiction. (Washington Post photo by Michael S. Williamson)

"He was 110 percent 'go' no matter what he was doing," said George Messich, who has coached the Maplewood team for 41 years and considers Buckhalter one of the best receivers in school history. "If you were in the clutch and you threw the ball up, he was coming down with it."

Buckhalter's grades were fine. He was popular. And yet, something was off. Inside, he felt powerful anxiety, discomfort in his own skin. With school, teachers, girls, it was always awkward. "I just felt like I struggled," he said.

In 2002, the winter of his sophomore year, Buckhalter dislocated his shoulder in a basketball practice. Surgery followed that summer. The doctor sent him home with a bottle of Percocet, a painkiller that combines oxycodone and acetaminophen.