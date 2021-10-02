After 100 years, a royal wedding in Russia evokes days of the czars

ST. PETERSBURG, Russia — Under the watch of a ceremonial honor guard, the bride walked slowly down the aisle as a flock of young attendants held her 23-foot train aloft. The groom, clad in black coattails, stood expectantly under the golden dome of St. Isaac’s Cathedral as his mother watched from a thronelike marble enclosure.

“The Romanovs are Back,” a conservative Russian news outlet announced on Friday, and with wedding rings by Fabergé, a tiara by French jeweler Chaumet, and an Imperial eagle embroidered onto the veil, it certainly seemed like they had returned in style.

More than a century after the last czar and czarina were assassinated in the wake of the Bolshevik revolution, a collection of Europe’s noble families gathered to celebrate Russia’s first royal wedding since the days of the imperial monarchy. The groom was Grand Duke George Mikhailovich Romanov, 40, a descendant of the Russian imperial throne, and his Italian partner was Rebecca Bettarini, 39.

Assembled aristocrats wore fur, feather hats and fascinators as they watched a host of golden-clad priests bless the union.

The Romanovs have had no official legal standing in Russia since the dynasty was overthrown in 1917, and they don’t seek to return to the throne. But the wedding represents the pinnacle of their attempts to reestablish themselves in the country’s public life since the fall of communism 30 years ago, and perhaps return a sense of imperial glory to Russia.

“This is a tremendously significant historical event for one of the world’s most consequential dynasties,” said Russell Martin, a history professor at Westminster College in Pennsylvania, with overstatement that seemed fitting for an occasion draped in opulence. Martin, who wrote a book on Romanov wedding traditions, is a volunteer adviser to the family who helped ensure the ceremony was in keeping with royal tradition.

Among the list of royal attendees were Princess Leia of Belgium, Queen Sofia of Spain, Prince Rudolph and Princess Tilsim of Liechtenstein, and the last czar of Bulgaria, Simeon II.

The groom said the wedding was part of a chain of unlikely events that his family could not foresee when he was born in 1981 in Madrid. He is the great-grandson of the cousin of the last Russian emperor, Nicholas II, Grand Duke Kirill Vladimirovich Romanov.

“No member of the Romanov family ever thought we would come back here,” he said in an interview on the eve of the nuptials.

Raised in both Spain and France, Romanov was educated at Oxford and worked for several European Union institutions as well as Russian mining giant Norilsk Nickel group before starting his own consultancy. According to his official biography, he is related to every royal family in Europe.

He and Bettarini, now Romanovna, began dating while they lived in Brussels, but the pair moved to Moscow two years ago to run the philanthropic foundation they established together in 2013. Bettarini, who also founded a consulting company, said in an interview that she wrote two novels during the COVID-19 pandemic, including one called “Aristocrazy.”

Romanov first traveled to Russia as an 11-year-old, for the funeral of his grandfather, Grand Duke Vladimir Kirillovich Romanov, in 1992. Born in Finland by happenstance, Vladimir and his family had escaped the fate suffered by Czar Nicholas II, his wife, Alexandra, and their children and relatives: execution in 1918 at the hands of the Bolsheviks who had taken over Russia.

The wedding on Friday represents, at least in part, the evolving memory of the Russian empire and the family that ruled it for 300 years. Under communism, the Romanovs were often portrayed as backward and responsible for familial and societal collapse. But since the 1990s, the family’s legacy has been embraced by the powerful Russian Orthodox Church, which canonized Nicholas II, Alexandra and their five children in 2000.

“The veneration of the royal family is the embodiment of this monarchist attitude that exists in the church,” said Andrei Zolotov, a Russian journalist who has covered the Orthodox Church for three decades.

In 2008, 90 years after they were executed, the Romanovs were legally “rehabilitated,” or recognized as victims of “unfounded repression” rather than as enemies of state.

The pair’s union was blessed by the Russian Orthodox Church’s top official in St. Petersburg, Metropolitan Varsonofy, and Romanov’s mother, Grand Duchess Maria Vladimirovna. While the leadership of the church recognizes Grand Duchess Maria Vladimirovna’s claim to the throne, there are other Romanovs who dispute it. The bride converted to Russian Orthodoxy and took the name Victoria Romanovna. She is not of noble blood and her mother-in-law decided to limit her access to royal titles.