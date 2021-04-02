Along Russia’s majestic Lake Baikal, the quest for tourism cash stalks a pristine landscape

LAKE BAIKAL, Russia — Along the shore of a lake considered deeper and older than any other, there is a place some locals regard as sacred. It is here, on Lake Baikal's Olkhon Island settlement, that many of the townspeople say the cremated remains of shamans were placed inside the trees.

Then, four years ago, a Russian family moved to the village and bought a plot of land within the "shaman forest," now considered part of the national park. The garish pink house they built has come to represent the growing divides around Lake Baikal — about 2,700 miles east of Moscow — as it becomes an increasingly popular tourist destination among East Asians and recently, with the pandemic restricting international travel, for Russians.

For some, the land should never have been sold to start with. And the pink house embodies the rapid development encroaching on a precious ecosystem, home to more than 2,500 species and subspecies of animals, half of which exist only there. For others, the outrage over the pink house is seen as backward thinking: pointing to environmental restrictions that many locals say hold back tourism potential in a region that has grown dependent on the industry.

"It's become like a symbol," said tour guide Yulia Fedeeva. "Everyone here knows about the pink house."

The Russian government has already moved to develop other environmentally sensitive areas in Siberia and the Arctic to tap energy resources and potential shipping corridors as climate change opens new routes. Baikal, however, is a particularly delicate battle for the Kremlin.

The lake has been a UNESCO World Heritage Site since 1996 and, for many Russians, its unspoiled grandeur is part of the nation's identity.

Moscow this year significantly weakened the legislation that protects Baikal and was part of the UNESCO conditions. Among the activities now allowed include restricted logging, permission for the construction of large food-processing facilities and waste incineration.

Most worrying for activists and scientists is that there will be more "pink houses" — land-grabbing that will lead to the construction of residential and tourism facilities in previously untouched areas.

"It destroys the most vulnerable coastal landscape," Eugene Simonov, a coordinator of the Rivers without Boundaries international coalition.

Meanwhile, Russia has declared 2021 the "Year of Baikal," inviting even more people to visit.

Home of the nerpa

Lake Baikal, cutting Siberia's Taiga forest north of the Mongolian border, is a mile deep in some places and believed to be 25 million years old. It contains 20 percent of the world's surface freshwater and is home to the Baikal seal, or nerpa, the only freshwater seal species.

During the winter freeze, the ice is both remarkably clear and sturdy enough for cars to drive across. The temperature dropped to as low as -38C on Feb. 1, according to weather experts.

For those who live near the lake, it has an aura of mysticism tied to the area's strong belief in Shamanism, a spiritual practice linking energy forces and nature. Many make wishes while standing beside it. Some refer to it as if it is a person, or even a close friend. But its waters are no longer clean enough to drink after years of sewage waste discharge.

The new list of permitted activities is loaded with potential exceptions, activists say. For example, logging is only allowed for "sanitary" clear-cutting of trees affected by pests. Mikhail Kreyndlin, a Greenpeace lawyer and expert on protected areas, said that measure could invite more extensive timber harvesting under rules that are difficult to regulate. Clear-cutting risks exacerbating the forest fires that have devastated Siberia in recent years.

During a five-hour drive from the city of Irkutsk to the Olkhon Island territory, trucks heading in the opposite direction carrying logs were a frequent sight.

Environmentalists have raised alarms that the legislation regulating the lake's minimum and maximum water levels, controlled by a dam, could similarly be laxed. This has been a recurring point of contention between business executives and activists. Entire industries in the area depend on manipulating the levels, especially companies profiting off hydroelectricity.

But raising the water level is a danger to Baikal's unique fish species, some of which live or have their nurseries in the warmer shallow depths.

"You basically kill whatever is being grown in these nurseries with the influx of cold water," said Simonov of Rivers without Boundaries.

The population of omul, a Baikal white fish, was one of the species that suffered from the water-level manipulation. Omul stocks declined so severely that all commercial fishing was banned in 2017.