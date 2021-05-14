As Colonial Pipeline recovers from cyberattack, leaders point to a ‘wake-up call’ for U.S. energy infrastructure

WASHINGTON -- A major East Coast fuel pipeline lurched back to life Thursday as the nation continued to deal with the fallout from the biggest known cyberattack on U.S. energy infrastructure, but the Biden administration warned that it would take time for fuel shortages to ease and pledged to take additional action to prevent a similar crisis.

Colonial Pipeline, which suspended operations Friday after a "ransomware" attack on the company's computer systems, said Thursday that its pipeline connecting Texas to New Jersey has been fully reactivated and fuel shipments have resumed. But significant shortages continued across numerous states, and drivers again complained of being stuck in long lines and encountering empty gas stations.

Biden and top aides sought to ease growing political fallout over the fuel shortages as Republicans accused the White House of failing to defend the importance of American-made energy and responding inadequately to the hack.

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg called the ransomware attack a "wake-up call" that raises questions about whether the nation's laws and political system are prepared for what he called "the cyber era." And Biden touted a new Justice Department task force to go after DarkSide, a hacker group that infiltrated Colonial Pipeline's servers and said it would not relinquish control without a ransom.

"This is a whole-of-government response to get more fuel more quickly to where it's needed and to limit the pain being felt by American customers," Biden said Thursday after summarizing the steps he had taken, such as enabling truck drivers to work more hours and deliver greater quantities of gas as the pipeline raced to get back in service.

Colonial Pipeline restarted operations Wednesday night and had fuel flowing through its pipes again by late afternoon Thursday. But the Alpharetta, Ga.-based company warned that it could be a few days before kinks in the supply chain are worked out. Starved gas stations stretching across the Southeast from Texas to New Jersey will have to wait on a "region-by-region return to normalcy beginning this weekend and continuing into next week," Biden said.

"We can now report that we have restarted our entire pipeline system and that product delivery has commenced to all markets we serve," Colonial Pipeline spokesman Eric Abercrombie said late Thursday afternoon.

He cautioned, however, that it will take several days for the fuel supply chain to return to normal and that some of the areas it serves will continue to experience service outages in the meantime.

"Colonial will move as much gasoline, diesel and jet fuel as is safely possible and will continue to do so until markets return to normal," Abercrombie said.

Even as the crisis started to abate, the ease with which a critical artery of America's transportation system was felled by a common online attack prompted a soul-searching among national leaders and cybersecurity experts.

The pipeline shutdown was caused by a ransomware attack on the company's information technology systems; a type of hack in which faceless attackers seize important data, shut out the intended users and demand a ransom. It's a common and well-known heist that online criminals have employed for decades.

The incident's economic ripple effects were stark and sweeping - the pipeline crisis was compounded by a man-made shortage driven by panic buying. Despite warnings from government officials and experts, drivers drained more than 17,000 stations throughout the Southeast, including many that would not otherwise have been affected by the pipeline hack.

Along Coleman Boulevard in Mount Pleasant, S.C., two of the six filling stations have gas. Cars are not lining up as they were earlier in the week, but there is a steady stream at the few working pumps along this busy corridor.

USPS mail carrier Chris Corbin, 48, pulled his mail truck up to the Exxon near his residential route in Mount Pleasant's historic Old Village neighborhood. "I've only got a quarter of a tank," he said, noting that mail carriers are responsible for sourcing and filling up their trucks. Two days ago he'd filled up his truck, only to have to trade it out with another postal worker. The new truck he was given was on empty, causing him to spend 45 minutes hustling to five stations before finding gas.

"This is not fun," he said. When he inserts his USPS-issued fuel card repeatedly while trying pumps, the card gets locked out. "We're supposedly getting a new fleet next year, and half of them will be electric," he said. "That will definitely help."

Some signs of improvement surfaced overnight in Atlanta and Charlotte and Raleigh, N.C., three of the hardest-hit metro areas. Yellow bags denoting empty pumps just means easier parking for Jackie Aguila, who pulled up her Toyota at a Mount Pleasant pump while she finished a phone call, before popping into the Circle K Exxon station. "I'm here for breakfast," she said, plucking two plump hot dogs from the roller grill.