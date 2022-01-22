Back to school, but still learning online

When Education Secretary Miguel Cardona appeared before Congress in September to promote the Biden administration’s stimulus funding for schools, he promised tutoring to help students make up missed learning as well as an end to instruction through screens.

“Not only as an educator, but as a father, I can tell you that learning in front of a computer is no substitute for in-person learning,” he said.

The stimulus bill, known as the American Rescue Plan, will send $122 billion to schools over three years, and a sizable portion of that money will go toward tutoring. But because of labor shortages, the high cost of quality tutoring and the influence of a growing ed-tech industry, much of the tutoring will itself take place through a computer screen — and not always with a human on the other end.

For-profit companies and nonprofit groups are selling virtual tutoring services to school districts. Some programs use live video to try to replicate in-person tutoring as closely as possible. Others skip the human tutor and use artificial intelligence. And some are essentially instant-messaging services, with students and tutors randomly paired for brief typed chats, often organized around homework assignments.

Spending on virtual tutoring is explicitly allowed under federal stimulus guidelines, and the Education Department said quality remote tutoring can be a “great option for many students, as long as the tutoring addresses individual students’ needs and produces strong educational outcomes.”

But the idea of online tutoring as a fix “confounds me,” said Laura Vaughan, a parent in Montgomery County, Maryland, a suburb of Washington that had some of the longest school closures in the nation. Her 13-year-old had a frustrating experience with both remote schooling and virtual tutoring. “Just watching my son trying to pay attention to virtual anything is hard,” she said.

The online tutoring field is fairly new, and many companies said they either did not have data proving their program’s effectiveness or were still collecting it. Several pointed to small studies from Britain and Italy showing promising results.

But critics say online tutoring rarely matches up to in-person tutoring and that only a few such services replicate strategies that research has shown to be most effective: a paid, trained tutor who has a consistent personal relationship with a student sessions during the school day, so that students do not skip lessons, and at least three sessions per week.

“A key piece of tutoring is that social relationship with a caring adult,” said Amanda Neitzel, an assistant research scientist at the Johns Hopkins Center for Research and Reform in Education. “How can you build that in an online format?”

Her worry, she added, was that the federal tutoring push would amount to “an expensive disaster.”

Virtual tutoring is a big business opportunity for the education technology sector. Investment in ed tech surged to $3.2 billion in just the first half of 2021 from $1.7 billion in all of 2019, according to market research from Reach Capital, a venture capital firm specializing in education.

Now some online tutoring startups are drawing half their new business from federal funds, according to James Kim, a partner at Reach. Districts typically pay $1 to $100 per student who will use tutoring services over the course of a year.

Ed-tech investors and entrepreneurs say the academic and social failures of remote school have little to do with the services these businesses are offering. They emphasize that their platforms are supposed to supplement in-person education, not supplant it, and that being able to get a tutor anytime, from anywhere, has benefits.

“Online tutoring is a one-on-one communication,” said Myles Hunter, CEO of TutorMe, which pairs students with tutors — mostly recent college graduates — over audio, video or instant messaging. “It’s not something where you’re trying to make sure 40 students don’t fall asleep watching a Zoom video for eight hours per day.”

Nevertheless, Kim, a former teacher, understood the doubts.

“I think the cynicism is justified,” he said. “I was pitched a lot of technology products that just didn’t have a place in my classroom. Especially during this pandemic, when there was a lot of money in this market, we saw folks looking to make a quick buck.”

Some cities and states — like Chicago, New Mexico and Arkansas — are starting in-person tutor corps. But hiring has been difficult because of labor shortages, a major reason district leaders said they were turning to online tutoring.