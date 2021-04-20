Biden's climate summit aims to reassert US leadership

President Biden will convene dozens of world leaders this week for a virtual climate change summit, marking not only an effort to restart the global push to address the rising threat but also the new president's first grand gesture as a world leader.

Biden is using a two-day session opening Thursday - Earth Day - to put the United States back at the front of efforts to counter climate change after the retrenchment under President Donald Trump. More broadly, Biden seeks to trumpet that the United States has returned to the forefront of world affairs, from the environment to human rights to global security.

But it's far from certain that other nations will follow suit if Biden pledges, as expected, that the United States will aim to significantly cut emissions, given the logistical and economic challenges of doing so. That makes the summit a political and diplomatic risk.

Beyond that, this is the first time a global summit has been held virtually and live-streamed around the world, and it is difficult to predict what various world leaders, especially those who relish tweaking the United States, will say when given the opportunity.

Biden has already rejoined the Paris climate accord that Trump renounced and signed a slate of executive orders to reverse his predecessor's environmental and climate decisions. But officials, activists and allies describe this week's meeting of approximately 40 leaders as Biden's first major effort beyond wiping away Trump's policies.

"The president wanted to convene this summit early in his presidency to ensure close coordination with key players in the international community and at the highest levels of government," said White House press secretary Jen Psaki. "Obviously, the United States is one of the world's largest emitters, but so are a number of countries who will be represented."

She said the session, which will feature speeches, scientific presentations and smaller virtual "breakout sessions," would address technological innovation, job creation and ways to pay for the far-reaching changes needed to slow the pace of climate change.

Yet the perils for Biden are clear, while the summit unfolds, as he is trying to steer the United States past the coronavirus pandemic and navigate disputes with the leaders he has invited, including Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Biden also risks raising expectations among close allies, especially in Europe, who are delighted by the U.S. turnabout but skeptical about its long-term commitments in a volatile American political environment. The summit will examine ways to reduce warming through the rest of this decade, a span longer than Biden will be in office.

"The rest of the world was deeply relieved" when Biden rejoined the Paris accord, said Rachel Kyte, dean of the Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy at Tufts University. "But the rest of the world also knows that the United States has a political system that means that it could leave again."

The summit will be of little value, Kyte said, unless Biden's updated climate pledge is sufficiently ambitious. Only that will give the administration credibility to keep pushing other major economies to follow suit ahead of a key United Nations climate conference this fall in Scotland.

"It's always easier to be able to say, 'Do as we do, not do as we say,' " Kyte said.

The administration's expected aggressive plan to cut U.S. emissions - probably around 50 percent by the end of the decade, compared with 2005 levels - has been telegraphed by officials for weeks. It would basically double the goal first put forward by President Barack Obama as part of the 2015 Paris climate agreement.

The hope is that such an ambitious U.S. pledge would give Biden and European allies more leverage with other key countries, such as China, Russia, India and Brazil. While the United States remains the world's second-largest emitter, roughly 85 percent of global emissions now come from other nations.

Some Biden advisers hope that other top emitters will show up with bolder promises this week, but it is not clear that any will.

"This is a crucial early moment, and it's a moment for the U.S. to shine, to show it's really committed," said Rachel Cleetus, policy director of the climate and energy program at the Union of Concerned Scientists. "This is a moment not just for rhetoric about leadership. We have to lead by example."

Her group is among a growing number of voices that have pushed the Biden administration not only to declare that the United States intends to lead on climate, but to do so in a big way.

More than 300 businesses, including Apple, Starbucks and Walmart, wrote an open letter to Biden recently asking for a bold pledge.