California lags behind Japan and Mexico in early warning system for earthquakes

When it comes to building a state-of-the-art earthquake early warning system, California is behind.

California and the U.S. have long neglected the development of such a system. The alarm system we do have still isn’t integrated into as much infrastructure as it might be. And the concept is still not universally understood by the public.

By contrast, earthquake early warning systems in Japan and Mexico are part of the fabric of daily life — with the public understanding their lifesaving potential while accepting their inherent limits.

In Japan, earthquake early warnings have become well-integrated across society, with warnings automatically piped to cellphones, television and radio. In Mexico City, a ubiquitous network of sirens blares moments after a large temblor is detected to give residents time to seek safety before shaking arrives.

Yet California and the rest of the West Coast are still figuring out what exactly to make of the U.S. Geological Survey’s ShakeAlert earthquake early warning system. It began issuing public alerts in L.A. only about 2 1/2 years ago; expanded to the rest of California a year later; and then this year expanded to Oregon and Washington state.

Ironically, one of California’s blessings is that earthquakes are less frequent here than in Japan and Mexico. The last time an earthquake and resulting fire killed thousands of people in California was the 1906 San Francisco earthquake. By contrast, Japan and Mexico have had much more recent devastating quakes and related natural disasters that each killed thousands of people — Mexico’s 1985 earthquake and, in Japan, the 1995 Kobe earthquake and the 2011 magnitude 9.1 earthquake and tsunami.

But that means it will be harder for Californians to train themselves on how to react to an earthquake early warning before the Big One hits.

“Our earthquake rates are generally lower. And so it’s not really top-of-conscious for a lot of the public along the West Coast of the U.S.,” said Elizabeth Cochran, seismologist for the U.S. Geological Survey, who has spent many years as the chief scientist for the agency’s earthquake early warning project. “And so we essentially have to develop ways to make sure that we’re getting our messages out regularly so people know what to do with the system when the eventual earthquake happens. And I don’t think that’s as necessary in either Mexico or Japan.”

The Los Angeles Times embarked on an effort to understand how earthquake early warning systems have changed how the public anticipates earthquakes in Japan and Mexico. First, we’ll look at how the public interacts with the systems in both nations. Then, we’ll explain how the science of the U.S. West Coast system differs from theirs and the particular challenges the U.S. system faces.

The debris of the destroyed Natori neighborhood of Sendai, Japan, on Sunday, March 13, 2011, that was hit hard by the tsunami in the aftermath of an 8.9 earthquake. (Brian van der Brug/Los Angeles Times/TNS)

In Japan, earthquake warnings get drilled into a routine

On the first day of spring this year, Toru Uzurahashi was cooking dinner at his home in Sendai, Japan, when his phone began emitting a distinct chirp most Japanese have come to know intimately.

He turned off the gas and quickly ran through his family’s whereabouts in his mind. He shouted to his daughter upstairs to make sure she was ready.

A few seconds later, the strong shaking arrived. The magnitude 7 temblor toppled a glass and swirled around the broth in the nabe dish he was cooking — but otherwise left most of his home, and nerves, intact. He and his daughter proceeded to sit down to dinner.

His nearly instantaneous reaction, built on a decade of experience, was second nature in a way it wasn’t in 2011, when his city was hit with the most severe earthquake in Japan’s modern history. At the time, he spent precious seconds wondering what that piercing sound was coming from his cellphone and those of his colleagues.

His phone’s alert is part of a nationwide earthquake early warning system Japan implemented in 2007 and has been improving ever since, a process that has involved devastating quakes, major false alarms and one of the most extensive public education campaigns in the country’s history.

Japan’s experience shows that getting the system up and running is only half the battle; the other half is getting the public to familiarize themselves with the alerts, what they signify and what to do when they receive them.

Uzurahashi, who had a friend who worked on earthquake warnings, said he was more aware of the system than the average person. Even so, the first few times he heard the alarm, he found himself disoriented and confused.