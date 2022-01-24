Deep in the Australian bush, a scientific quest to uncover a hidden koala enclave

KOSCIUSZKO NATIONAL PARK, Australia — They had been stalking the remote, fire-scorched stretch of forest for an hour in the sizzling midday sun when Karen Marsh spotted something on the trunk of a tall mountain gum.

“Do you see all the claw marks?” the ecologist asked a student research assistant, pointing to scratches in the wood above a blackened base. “Something definitely likes going up this tree.”

Marsh peered up at the canopy of eucalyptus leaves, hoping to catch a glimpse of the animal she and a small team had spent weeks searching for — a koala.

But one of Australia's most iconic animals is getting harder to find.

Two years ago, when bush fires supercharged by climate change killed or displaced an estimated 3 billion animals, thousands of koalas were among the dead. Between the blazes, drought, disease and deforestation, almost a third of the country's koalas have disappeared since 2018, according to one conservation group. The federal government is weighing whether to label half the country's koalas as endangered.

The collapse is especially severe in New South Wales, where the bush fires destroyed 70% of some koala populations and a state inquiry warned that the species will probably go extinct before 2050 without urgent government intervention.

Marsh and her colleagues had come to Kosciuszko National Park on a mission. For decades there had been speculation that koalas roamed its 1.7 million mountainous acres. Now, with the 2019-2020 bush fires boosting funding and urgency, the scientists aimed to determine whether koalas were hiding in one of the country's best-known wilderness areas.

The discovery would do more than just increase the known number of koalas. It would also add to growing evidence that koalas can live at higher elevations, raising hopes that the marsupials might survive global warming better than feared.

Ecologist Karen Marsh measures a eucalyptus tree while searching for koalas in Kosciuszko National Park. (Washington Post photo by Michael E. Miller)

So far, however, several weeks of searching had produced only enigmatic scratches on trees like the ones Marsh now examined, some teeth marks that might — or might not — belong to koalas, and some potential koala scat.

Marsh turned her eyes from the trees to the ground.

“Let's see if there's any poo,” she said, as she searched for the cylindrical, eucalyptus-scented dung of a koala. Instead, there were only wombat droppings. But years of studying koalas had taught her that the animals are adept at blending into gray gum trees. She sighed as she headed back to her pickup truck to survey another section of forest.

“I'd love to know how many koalas we just walked past,” she said.

— — —

Koalas have survived this long because of their elusiveness. Their small brains and slow movements make them easy to capture or kill. But when British colonists arrived in 1788, it was a decade before they recorded seeing one of the 10 million koalas estimated to have inhabited Australia at the time. The first specimens were dismembered paws obtained from Aboriginal guides, leaving the British baffled as to what the creature looked like until 1803, when three koalas were captured and given to the governor of New South Wales.

“An animal whose species was never before found in the Colony is in His Excellency's possession,” reported the Sydney Gazette in 1803, likening the koala to a wombat with soft gray fur, teeth like a rabbit and sharp talons for climbing trees. “Its food consists solely of gum leaves, in the choice of which it is excessively nice.”

Australia's koala population plummeted over the next century as the animals were hunted for their fur, a practice that culminated in a 1927 Queensland cull that killed at least 600,000 in a month.

Koala killing was outlawed, but the animals continued to suffer from a chlamydia epidemic and a habitat shortage as eucalyptus forests were paved for subdivisions. Although adapted to Australia's frequent dry spells, the animals couldn't cope with a climate-change-fueled drought in 2018 and 2019 that saw dehydrated koalas literally dropping from trees.

Then came the Black Summer bush fires, which burned more than 20% of Australia's forests.

Marsh, a research fellow at Australian National University in Canberra, watched as the blaze roared to within a few hundred yards of her house. She and her colleagues began receiving calls from people who had rescued koalas, some badly singed but others simply emaciated.

“They were in awful condition,” Marsh said of the roughly 30 koalas that ended up at the lab. As nocturnal animals, even a small rise in temperature can make koalas less hungry. But heat can also play havoc with a koala's ability to break down the toxins in eucalyptus.