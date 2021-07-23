Former teen informant ‘White Boy Rick’ suing police, FBI for $100 million

In 1984, 14-year-old Ricky Wershe Jr. tagged along when his father went to a McDonald's to talk with an FBI agent. He didn't know the meeting would lead to him becoming a cocaine dealer, getting shot and spending more than three decades in prison.

Before the fateful meeting, the elder Wershe had grown worried when his daughter started dating a drug dealer, so he contacted the FBI to ask if agents could get him out of her life, according to a federal lawsuit filed this week in the Eastern District of Michigan. At the McDonald's, agent Jim Dixon agreed to do just that - but only if Wershe Sr. identified some people in the photos Dixon had brought along with him.

Wershe Sr. wasn't of much help, apparently, but Ricky was. The teenager named most of the people in the agent's photograph. He knew them because they were his classmates and friends from the neighborhood. They'd all grown up together on the east side of Detroit.

The meeting at that McDonald's was the start of a 37-year-long chain of events that led to Wershe Jr., now 52, filing a $100 million lawsuit on Tuesday against the City of Detroit, two former FBI agents, two former Detroit police officers and two former federal prosecutors.

In the lawsuit, Wershe alleges FBI agents and Detroit police officers spent years working him as an undercover confidential informant. In doing so, they had him buy and sell drugs from dealers around Detroit - even after he'd been shot - in what amounted to a years-long campaign of "government grooming and indoctrination into criminality," court documents state.

And when Wershe was arrested, the FBI agents and police disappeared, hanging the teenager out to dry, he alleges in his suit.

"The justice system hasn't been fair to me over the last 33 years," Wershe Jr. said at a news conference the day he filed his lawsuit, which he wants to be his last clash with the justice system. "But I think this needed to be done. . . . The people who did this to me need to be held accountable."

Richard Wershe Jr., center, a former FBI and Detroit police informant known as "White Boy Rick," attends a news conference with friends and family at the Penobscot Building, in Detroit, Tuesday, July 20, 2021, to announce he has filed a lawsuit accusing former FBI agents, ex-Detroit police officers and a former federal prosecutor of child abuse in connection with his time as an informant when he was a teen. Wershe spent 32 years in prison after a drug trafficking arrest at 17 years old in 1987. (David Guralnick / The Detroit News via AP)

A spokeswoman for the FBI's Detroit office declined to comment to the Detroit News about Wershe's allegations, and a Detroit Police Department deputy chief said the agency hadn't seen the lawsuit.

The Detroit News reported that Dixon died in 2018.

Within a few days of the McDonald's meeting, Dixon drove up alongside Wershe Jr. as he walked home from school and told him to get in the vehicle, the lawsuit claims. The teen did.

Dozens of unannounced visits from the FBI agent followed over the next several months, according to the suit. In that time, Dixon introduced Wershe Jr. to another FBI agent as well as officers in the Detroit Police Department, all members of a joint task force. The law enforcement officers forbade Wershe from telling anyone about his work as a confidential informant but also gave him money to keep him from talking.

In his lawsuit, Wershe claims Dixon and other task force members knew they were endangering a child, which is why they replaced his name on official files with his father's to cover up their misconduct.

Around August 1984, Dixon introduced Wershe Jr. to a colleague, fellow FBI agent Herman Groman, who then took the lead role in dealing with their teenage informant, the suit alleges. Like his predecessor, according to the lawsuit, Groman would "accost" Wershe while he walked to or from school, the store, friends' houses or the basketball court.

But Groman escalated things. While Dixon just pumped Wershe for information, Groman pushed him into a more active role - that of drug user and dealer, according to the suit. Groman and Detroit police officers "demanded" Wershe go into drug houses, sometimes in unfamiliar parts of the city to buy drugs from people he didn't know.

They assured them if things went wrong, they "would be right there," the lawsuit states, even if they could not. After Wershe bought drugs, the task force members let him take "a small sampling" and told him to sell the rest.

Groman told the Detroit News he was "disappointed by [Wershe's] 'buy in' into the fictional Hollywood version of his life story." In 2018, a movie came out about Wershe's life, titled "White Boy Rick" and starring Matthew McConaughey as his father. Relative newcomer Richie Merritt plays Wershe Jr.