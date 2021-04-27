French vineyards devastated by April frost that followed unusually warm March

MONTADY, France — When Émilie Faucheron and her husband took over her father's vineyard in southern France in 2014, she knew that climate change in this sun-soaked region could one day upend their business.

But she didn't expect that day to come so soon — or to be so cold.

Last month, France saw record temperatures for March. Faucheron sensed spring was just around the corner, and so did her grapevines, which began to grow early.

But on the night of April 7, a freeze with temperatures as low as 18 degrees Fahrenheit descended on the region, piercing the vulnerable buds that had only just emerged and destroying 80 percent of them in Faucheron's vineyard.

"It's terrible to have spent months working for nothing," she said the following day, walking the rows of her vineyard and wiping away tears. "We put all our passion into it."

Winemakers across France faced similar devastation, despite desperate last-minute efforts to protect their vines. Some had rented helicopters to hover above their estates and push warmer air toward the ground. Many lit candles or fires, making the country's vineyards appear like glittering cities in the night.

But as climate change progresses, solutions that once worked are no longer as effective. By the end of France's big freeze, at least one third of this year's wine harvest and many other crops were lost, in what by some estimates was the country's worst agricultural disaster of the century. It may take years for some vineyards to recover.

The Chamber of Agriculture is conducting an experiment with solar panels to limit the effects of global warming on wine producing in Piolenc, France, on April 19, 2021. MUST CREDIT: Photo for The Washington Post by Sandra Mehl

Drastic temperature fluctuations and erratic weather patterns may have a lasting impact on French wines and the way they are made. Increasingly, producers are experimenting with a range of options to mitigate climate change, including the cultivation of more robust grape varieties and a focus on emerging technology such as solar panels that could help protect buds and grapes.

This has become a particularly pressing issue in and around the Languedoc-Roussillon wine region, near the Mediterranean coast, where the recent cold snap followed a cascade of other crises linked to climate change.

"What is most surprising over the last five years is the suddenness and magnitude of the problem," said Jean Natoli, a winemaker and oenology consultant.

Thierry Guibal inspects the fermentation tanks on his vineyard, the Domaine de Bannires, in Castries, France, on April 19, 2021. MUST CREDIT: Photo for The Washington Post by Sandra Mehl

In 2019, many grapes in the region were grilled by a summer heat wave, as drought emptied water reserves. In other years, warm winters have lulled grapevines into a misleading biological sense of security — known as "false spring" — that encourages the plants to grow and makes them more vulnerable to frost later in spring. Had temperatures in March been lower this year, the cold snap this month would have caused less damage, experts say.

The overall rise in temperatures has already advanced grape harvests by several weeks and is changing the wines' sensitive equilibrium of aromas. Warmer temperatures are making them more alcoholic and less acidic, which is changing their taste.

Faucheron said she had believed her vineyard — surrounded by lush Mediterranean trees and embedded in smooth hills — to be relatively protected. Even with the sound of a helicopter hovering over her neighbor's estate and cold air seeping into her house early on April 8, she was optimistic that she had been spared the worst. So she rushed to help her neighbors. It wasn't until later that morning that she noticed the lifeless leaves and buds hanging from most of her own vines.

In shock, she took out her phone and went live on YouTube.

In a country where wine is part of the national identity, the video struck a nerve. In the following days, her phone kept ringing, as experts offered their advice.

Last week, President Emmanuel Macron met with regional representatives in nearby Montpellier and promised quick financial support. But few local winegrowers expect government help to be a lasting solution.

"One cannot only live off state aid," Natoli said.

Overlooking the devastated vineyard of one of his longtime consulting clients, Natoli said the wine region in France's south is on the brink of a revolution that will fundamentally change the industry. Grape varieties that flourished here for hundreds of years may soon become unviable. Instead, winemakers will need to experiment with new varieties or techniques. Irrigation projects will need to be expanded to fend off drought.