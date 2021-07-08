From Wuhan to Paris to Milan, scientists search for ‘patient zero’

On Dec. 8, 2019, the accountant began to feel ill.

He did not frequent Wuhan's Huanan seafood market, he would later tell World Health Organization experts investigating the coronavirus's origin. He preferred the RT-Mart near his home on the eastern bank of the Yangtze River — a sleek, multistory supermarket where magnetized escalator ramps sweep customers and their shopping carts from floor to floor.

He hadn't traveled outside of Wuhan in the days before his illness. If someone caught coronavirus by crawling in a bat cave, it wasn't him.

In the search for the pandemic's origin, the trail officially ends with Patient S01, China's first confirmed covid-19 case, whose sparse details were outlined in the joint WHO-China report released in March. He was not a seafood vendor, bat hunter or lab scientist. He was an accountant surnamed Chen who shopped at a very large supermarket.

"We can actually say surprisingly little about the pandemic origin," said Sergei Pond, a Temple University biology professor, who has been analyzing some of the earliest SARS-CoV-2 genetic sequences. "We are looking at very few sequences and trying to learn a lot about them."

Even for S01, the most scrutinized patient, details are hazy. The WHO report lists a sample sequence ID for him, EPI_ISL_403928, that belongs to a different patient, a 61-year-old market worker who died of septic shock after falling ill on Dec. 20, 2019, according to the official China National Center for Bioinformation database.

S01's profile matches better with that of the 41-year-old whose coronavirus diagnosis at the end of December alarmed doctors — prompting one whistleblower, Li Wenliang, to leak the news on social media. But that patient is listed in the Chinese database as falling ill on Dec. 16. A WHO spokesman said the U.N. agency is looking into the discrepancy.

That so little is confirmed is unsatisfying, but not necessarily surprising. Despite intense desire to understand the pandemic's source, it often takes years for scientists to establish the provenance and early infection path of a new disease. And China's government hasn't made it easier, limiting access to biological samples and original records, even to the WHO.

Researchers have collected a handful of clues — in places as far-flung as Milan and Paris — that hint at what might have happened in the days before Patient S01 fell ill. Some of the data points are uncertain or contradictory, and scientists caution that new information could surface that wipes the slate clean.

For now, this is the hazy picture emerging.

- - -

Three days before Patient S01's symptoms began, on Dec. 5, 2019, an oral swab was taken from a 4-year-old boy outside of Milan who was suspected of having measles. Months later, it tested positive for coronavirus RNA. The case, outlined in the Emerging Infectious Diseases journal, is one of several European studies suggesting the virus may have circulated undetected overseas for weeks, even months.

Researchers in France say they found hints of the virus even earlier, in November. A team from France's National Institute for Health and Medical Research and other institutes retrospectively examined over 9,000 serum samples banked as part of a public health project from November 2019 through March 2020.

"We found antibodies in the first week of November, but we had no money to go back further in time," said Marie Zins, the project's scientific director. "It's a shame, because in November, we had seven volunteers who were positive, including two in the first week of November."

In their paper, Zins's team acknowledged the possibility of false positives, but said it was unlikely to be the case for all their positive results.

Then there is the most controversial study: In a paper published in November, researchers in Italy reported traces of the coronavirus in September 2019, declaring it may "reshape the history" of the pandemic. Scientists from the National Cancer Institute of Milan and the University of Siena analyzed nearly 1,000 blood samples collected in 2019 from a cancer-screening trial. They reported more than 10% containing coronavirus antibodies, including samples from September 2019.

The result was striking enough for the WHO to request retesting by a different laboratory, in the Netherlands. That retesting process is now complete, but the lab declined to provide details, and the WHO referred the matter back to the original Italian researchers. An author of the original study, Giovanni Apolone, the scientific director of the National Cancer Institute of Milan, indicated there was some disagreement about how to interpret the retest results, and said that his team was working on a new paper — one the Netherlands researchers "won't be signing."