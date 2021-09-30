How an Instagram star’s $7 million mission to rescue Afghan civilians struggled to get off the ground

On Aug. 17, Tommy Marcus, an Instagram star who posts as “Quentin Quarantino,” asked his 690,000 followers to help fund evacuation flights for Afghan civilians fleeing Taliban rule.

The donations poured in. A target of $550,000 — an amount that Marcus said would pay for two flights and rescue at least 300 people — was hit in just 80 minutes. In less than two weeks, the total exceeded $7.2 million, a sum that startled Marcus and the nonprofit leaders with whom he had partnered in the effort, which they called “Operation Flyaway.”

“We want to be clear: EVERY SINGLE NICKEL of everything raised will go to either pay for flights, or support these humans through various nonprofits,” Marcus wrote on the Flyaway GoFundMe page after the campaign launched, pledging that the operation “will be running flights until they tell us we can't anymore.”

Yet no Afghans have been evacuated on flights chartered by Flyaway, an examination by the Washington Post found. The examination found that Flyaway spent $3.3 million on flights that were canceled for which it has not received refunds.

In some cases, Flyaway has helped pay for flights organized by other groups or lent money to make flights possible. In others, Flyaway says it has helped Afghans reach airports. Though Marcus, 26, has said Flyaway helped evacuate hundreds of people, organizers acknowledged to The Post that most of them departed on flights paid for by U.S. taxpayers or other organizations.

The Post's examination is based on financial records, emails, text messages, recordings of calls and interviews with 10 people who worked on or with Flyaway. It offers a rare look inside the finances of a short-term viral fundraising campaign, an increasingly common type of philanthropic effort in which a quickly assembled team — often aided by a social media influencer — can raise a fortune in hours using GoFundMe and similar sites.

Because many of these efforts are not incorporated as nonprofits, groups such as Flyaway are not required to publish tax records detailing their activities. Nor are they required to follow guidelines governing nonprofits, meaning that their activities — though often well-intentioned — receive little scrutiny. Donors often cannot see how their money was spent.

Laurie Styron, executive director of the American Institute of Philanthropy, described crowdfunding campaigns as the “Wild West of charity fundraising” and said that influencers should instead urge their followers to support nonprofits with experience and expertise. “Good intentions mixed with hubris is a dangerous combination,” Styron said.

The examination also illuminates what was a sometimes chaotic effort by civilians and nonprofit organizations — with varying degrees of expertise — to help vulnerable Afghans as their country fell to the Taliban. The U.S. government itself was caught off-guard and unprepared. By marshaling resources under extreme circumstances, the nongovernmental groups worked to alleviate an enormously complex humanitarian crisis and save lives. Even veteran aid groups struggled to get people out. But Flyaway is an example of how a group with less experience in such operations quickly raised enormous amounts of cash and then struggled to use it to maximum effect.

In August, Marcus said if the civilians were not soon evacuated, “neither they nor their family will make it through the month.” Marcus said that the operation would run multiple flights out of Kabul if it raised enough money and “every $1,500 raised represents a seat on one of the planes.”

Hundreds of people gather some holding documents, near an evacuation control checkpoint on the perimeter of the Hamid Karzai International Airport, in Kabul, Afghanistan, Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Wali Sabawoon)

In all, Flyaway has spent more than $5.2 million on flights and ground operations and has rescued or helped rescue 435 Afghans, according to figures it provided to The Post. The largest chunk of that, $2.8 million, was paid to a charter company led by a New Zealand businessman who, according to court records, has recently been under investigation by U.S. authorities on suspicion of fraud in matters unrelated to Afghanistan.

Flyaway pledged early on to give any excess funding to the Washington-based International Women's Media Foundation (IWMF), which has received $1.2 million as a result.

On Aug. 25, Marcus publicly described Flyaway's efforts as a “miracle.” Yet in a rancorous conference call between Flyaway's leaders and allied advocacy groups two days later, Marcus said he was “losing faith” in the operation as it struggled to get civilians and planes to Kabul's airport. Marcus complained that, based on erroneous information he received, he had unwittingly “shared fake news” by posting a photograph of an Afghan girls robotics team that was in fact rescued by others.