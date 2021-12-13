How role-playing helps police do their job without firing their guns

If confronted by the man a few months earlier, the four police officers from Inglewood might have killed him.

But the officers had practiced situations like this in simulation training, learning to slow their responses and look for other options. As the man walked toward them, insisting he was armed with a knife and a gun, they used their cars as barricades and fired foam projectiles that are far less lethal than bullets. Eventually, they handcuffed the man and took him for a psychiatric evaluation.

“The officers did feel the training prevented them from using deadly force,” Sgt. Joseph Cupo, who oversees training for the Inglewood Police Department, said of the June 2020 incident, weeks after the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis launched a national conversation on public safety. “It gave them the knowledge to recognize the event for what it potentially could be, and to go through some alternative methods to bring it to resolution.”

At a time when police use of force is increasingly under scrutiny, experts say training simulations are a key way to reduce the number of times police fire their weapons. There are a variety of role-playing options and a growing body of evidence that they work. Some use live actors, others project videotaped scenarios on screens that wrap around the room. A few places, including a laboratory at the University of Maryland, helped design virtual reality headsets that surround officers with videos or computer-generated images, like in a video game.

Experts say each approach can be valuable so long as it feels realistic. The key is that the officer isn't just learning de-escalation skills in a classroom but is acting them out, over and over, until they become second nature.

“Giving police officers the ability to practice these scenarios, particularly when they're very young in their careers, is really important,” said Rashawn Ray, a sociology professor who heads up the Lab for Applied Social Science Research at the University of Maryland at College Park.

Rashawn Ray, a sociology professor, said officers who have reviewed the system at University of Maryland found it "slightly more realistic” than other training simulations they have seen. (Washington Post photo by Bill O'Leary)

Both he and Robin Engel, a criminal justice professor at the University of Cincinnati, noted that police officers generally spend far less time on de-escalation training than on firearms practice, even though the vast majority of police interactions involve unarmed civilians.

Engel began researching de-escalation training in 2018. She'd been asked to find ways to improve accountability in the campus police department at her university, where an officer had recently shot an unarmed Black man during a traffic stop.

She found that in nearby Louisville, de-escalation training created by the nonprofit Police Executive Research Forum corresponded to a 28 percent reduction in officer use-of-force incidents, a 26 percent reduction in citizen injuries and a 36 percent reduction in officer injuries.

The training is aimed at defusing tense situations officers may encounter on patrol, Engel said. It does not address higher-risk scenarios like the raid in Louisville that led to the police shooting of Breonna Taylor, an unarmed Black woman whose boyfriend exchanged gunfire with police.

But proponents say it helps police develop alternative, nonlethal responses to situations where a person is acting erratically or threatening to use force.

In Newark, officers did not fire a single shot on duty last year, which Public Safety Director Brian O'Hara said is at least partly due to training in which community volunteers assist in scenario-based instruction.

In Camden, N.J., officers haven't fired a lethal weapon in the line of duty since 2017, and complaints for excessive use of force have dropped from 44 in 2015 to five last year. Again, officials say simulation training played a role.

The Camden County Police Department sometimes has officers wear heart monitors while they train in de-escalation and conflict resolution, and supervisors keep tabs on whether the officers' voices become louder or crack from anxiety, how they move their bodies, what they're doing with their hands and whether they're perspiring. The agency also reviews body-camera footage as “game film,” department spokesman Dan Keashen said, to show officers what they did right and wrong.

“I can tell you, it absolutely works. 100 percent,” Keashen said.

The more realistic the scenario, the more prepared officers will be. The question is, which technology gives the most realistic experience? Chuck Wexler, executive director of the Police Executive Research Forum, touts the model that group created, which is called Integrating Communications, Assessment and Tactics and uses live actors who respond to the officers in the moment. But he acknowledged that type of training was more labor-intensive and costly than systems that rely on technology.