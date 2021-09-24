International battle over 6-year-old survivor of cable car crash goes to court

TEL AVIV, Israel — When a cable snapped, sending a cable car plunging down a mountainside in northern Italy last May, 5-year-old Eitan Biran lost his parents, two great-grandparents and his 2-year-old brother.

When he came home from the hospital, only his cat, Oliver, was waiting for him.

“I know it sounds stupid, but it’s the only thing that he had in his old house that was still with him,” said Eitan’s aunt, Aya Biran, who lives in a small town near Pavia, Italy. She said the boy should stay there, his home since he was 2 months old.

Eitan’s grandfather, Shmuel Peleg, said that Eitan’s parents always intended to return to Israel, where Eitan was born and where most of his relatives live.

“Eitan is an Israeli boy, he was born here,” said Peleg, who lives in Petah Tikva, a suburb of Tel Aviv. “He has everything here. So why there?”

The debate over the fate of the boy, now 6, the sole survivor of the May cable car accident, has escalated into an international custody battle that has drawn world attention, with echoes of Solomonic justice, relatives in Italy and Israel each claiming to be looking out for Eitan’s best interests, and civil and criminal cases winding through the courts in both countries.

On Thursday, the latest episode played out at a hearing behind closed doors at a family court in Tel Aviv. The court set new hearing dates for early next month, including on a Saturday — a rapid schedule that appeared to indicate the court’s desire for a speedy resolution — and ruled that until then, Eitan would remain in Israel and divide his time between both sets of relatives.

Eitan and his family, who were from Israel, had been living in the Italian town of Travacò Siccomario since late 2015, while his father, Amit Biran, was studying medicine. On a sunny Sunday afternoon in May, the family took a cable car excursion up the nearly 5,000-foot peak of picturesque Mottarone mountain, overlooking Lake Maggiore.

The cause of the crash, which killed 14 people, is still under investigation.

Three days later, an Italian court in Turin, Italy, appointed his paternal aunt, Aya Biran, as his legal guardian, a ruling challenged by the boy’s maternal relatives in Israel.

But this month, the boy’s maternal grandfather, Peleg, spirited Eitan out of the country, to Israel via Switzerland, on a private plane. Peleg is now under investigation in Italy for possible kidnapping and could face up to 15 years in prison if found guilty.

He has been questioned as a suspect by Israeli police and had been placed under house arrest for several days pending an investigation.

Biran said that Eitan has been “ripped out of his family,” and out “of the country where he’s been living all his life,” disrupting months of physical and psychological care after the accident. The boy was seriously injured and still uses a walker and, when he leaves the house, a wheelchair.

“It’s a tragedy over a tragedy,” she said in a telephone interview last week. “It’s hell on the earth right now.”

She has called on the Tel Aviv court to apply The Hague convention on abducted minors and immediately return Eitan to Italy.

“We applied to the family court in Tel Aviv to implement The Hague convention, which was created precisely for such cases, the abduction of a child from his place of residence,” said Shmuel Moran, an attorney for Biran. “The court in Italy has clearly assigned Aya Biran as Eitan’s guardian. Mr. Peleg appealed the decision and lost, and when he did not succeed in the legitimate way, he turned to an illegal path.”

Peleg has challenged the validity of Biran’s appointment as Eitan’s guardian, arguing that the case was not heard in the proper court. He has appealed the appointment twice, and lost, and a third challenge is scheduled in a Milan court in October.

“I lost my faith in the Italian system,” he said, explaining why he brought Eitan to Israel. He had been frustrated, he said, that he could not communicate directly with the judges and had no say in Eitan’s care.

Eitan is doing well in Israel, he said.

“Now that he is here, he’s sleeping near me, and he touches my hand, you know, all the night. He’s not releasing it,” Peleg said. “He’s so happy.”

Roberta Sacchi, a Rome-based psychologist who is frequently a consultant in custody cases, said that when both parents have died, the paramount consideration for a court is to “ensure that the quality of life that the child had before the event remains as stable as possible.”

A move can be traumatizing for a child, and “the tendency is to not remove a child from a known routine,” she said, adding that the court should consider whether and where the child went to school, or had strong ties to a relative.