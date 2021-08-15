Investigating the strange summer land rush in Peoria’s dying south end
PEORIA, Illinois — A block that had once been home to more than 100 people was down to six who lived amid the ruins of another era. There were gaping holes in roofs and crumbling foundations. Some houses were so bad that even the squatters had quit on them, and now only raccoons and rodents sought them out for shelter.
And then, for reasons that no one in Peoria could fathom, people from all over America began snapping them up. By early summer, seven houses on this block of West Lincoln Avenue had sold to buyers from Los Angeles, San Diego, Long Island, Tacoma, Wash., and other far-off places.
Among them was Jayvon Michael Culver, a barber in Salt Lake City, where in the waning days of the pandemic the median price of a single-family home had raced past $515,000, far more than Culver could ever afford to spend. With a few frenzied clicks and emails, he had grabbed 2011 West Lincoln Ave. for $4,500, sight unseen.
"First house I ever bought in my life," said Culver, 36.
Most of the buyers had acquired their homes through online auctions. None had ever actually been to Peoria; nor did they have any plans to move there. And yet they bid by the dozens, if not hundreds, on homes throughout Peoria's dying south end, drawn by the desire to own property, an essential piece of the American Dream that had eluded them in the places where they lived and seemed to grow more distant with each passing month. Somehow, they had found a version of that dream online - and in a place called Peoria - that seemed almost as good. "I felt like I had finally found a cheat code," Culver said.
- - -
Now he was the owner of a house in a city that he had until recently never heard of, on a block whose ever-dwindling numbers included a 20-year-old named Benny Cook. In the spring, amid the buying frenzy, Cook and his fiancee had rented one of the block's last habitable homes and cleaned out the soiled clothes and spoiled food left by the homeless people who had been staying there. For protection from the addicts who sought shelter in the block's abandoned houses, Cook bought a guard dog, security cameras and an AR-15 rifle.
"If you ain't scared to go in an abandoned house at night, you ain't scared to do something to me," he said.
It was the first place Cook could call his own and a place where he and his fiancee hoped to start a family. "I can make it our dream house," he said. Some 1,500 miles away in Utah, Culver was starting to make plans too: for his first trip to Peoria and for the house and land he believed might someday change his life.
The story of West Lincoln Avenue's bizarre summer land rush starts with the deindustrialization of the Rust Belt, which had hollowed out Peoria's once-thriving south end. It spans decades of growing inequality, which had turned America into a place of winners and losers with less and less in between. The trigger, though, was the pandemic, the recession and the recovery.
In much of the country this spring, low interest rates, bidding wars and pent-up demand had sparked a real estate boom. In California, the median single-family home price hit a record $818,260, up nearly 40 percent since the start of the pandemic. Utah prices surged 30 percent during the same period. By June, economists were using words like "unprecedented" to describe the rise and speculating that in some markets the dream of homeownership might be forever out of reach for most middle-class Americans.
Peoria had the opposite problem: hundreds of decaying homes that it couldn't afford to demolish. In 2020, pandemic-related budget cuts had forced the city to suspend all non-emergency teardowns. Many of these abandoned houses were funneled to the county's tax foreclosure auction, which that September included 190 properties, more than double the previous year.
- - -
On the ground in Peoria, these homes were worthless. Online, though, they had value. A 31-year-old investor from Texas bid $751 - $1 over the minimum - on virtually every property in the auction and walked away with 54 of them. He sold 43 to an investor in Sarasota, Fla., for about $1,400 each.
The Sarasota investor put a few of the homes on bid4assets.com, an online auction site, each week this spring and early summer. "Great Opportunity," his pitches usually began. Lower down, a disclaimer cautioned: "In rare cases house might be demolished or burned down." Most of the houses sold for $3,000 to $6,000.
Ross Black, the city's community development director, likened the investors who bought houses in bulk to vultures trying to extract the last bit of value from a dying place. They had almost no incentive to sink a penny into the homes before they flipped them, usually for a small profit. Black had more sympathy, he said, for the "unfortunate buyers" bidding for them online. In early May, he pressed play on his office phone, where a woman from Stockton, Calif., had left him a voice-mail message.
