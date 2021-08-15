- - -

For motivation, Culver liked to go for drives through some of Salt Lake City's most upscale neighborhoods, where homes sold for more than $1 million. He turned into a neighborhood just down the road from the elementary school where his daughter worked as a part-time custodian. "Look at this one," Culver said as a sprawling two-story compound emerged through a gap in nine-foot hedges. "It wraps around the entire block."

The townhouse complex where Jayvon Michael Culver lives in Salt Lake City. (Washington Post photo by Ricky Carioti.)

When Culver first ventured into these neighborhoods, he had expected he would see mostly BMWs, Mercedes and maybe a few Ferraris. Instead, he saw lots of Hondas, Toyotas and Chevrolets. "I love how humble they are," he said.

Sometimes Culver took his daughter with him on these drives, but usually he went alone. His favorite houses were the modern ones with Asian-inspired statuary, manicured gardens and artfully placed boulders. He steered down another a quiet, tree-lined street with a burbling creek and peaked roof lines that mirrored the mountains on the outskirts of the city. There he spotted a group of teens walking down the sidewalk. "So, these are rich kids . . . really, really privileged," he said. "It's such a blessing to have your kids be privileged. They are really well taken care of."

Because Culver was a mobile barber and cut people's hair in their homes, rather than in a salon, his business hadn't taken a huge hit during the pandemic. He typically made $75 to $100 a haircut with tip. He liked the way the right haircut could restore a person's self-confidence and the way his best customers treated him as an old friend.

Lately, though, that didn't seem good enough. Culver thought about his credit score, which was "poor," and about Jeff Bezos, whose net worth had somehow grown by $70 billion in 2020, despite a recession and global pandemic. (Amazon founder Jeff Bezos owns The Washington Post.)

He thought about the movie "The Founder," which chronicles the rise of Ray Kroc and McDonald's. In a pivotal scene, Kroc realizes that the real money in his business doesn't come from selling food, but rather from land the company leases to franchisees. "You're not in the burger business," Kroc's chief financial officer tells him. "You're in the real estate business."

Culver also thought about his ancestors, freed slaves who had been promised, but never given, 40 acres and a mule as reparations. How might his life be different if that promise had been kept?

"If you have to work for every dollar that you make, then you're not making it," he said. "If I have to physically get up and go to work for my next meal, then I am getting by, but I am not living."

There were many visions of how the summer land rush might end on West Lincoln Avenue. Peoria officials were sure that it would turn out badly for everyone.

Some of the new homeowners would flip their properties and perhaps extract a little bit more money from an already broken place. Those who couldn't find a buyer would become overwhelmed by the amount of work required to fix their homes and stop paying taxes, triggering yet another tax foreclosure in three years. The houses would return to auction in slightly worse shape - a process that would repeat itself until the structures were beyond any hope of repair. "It's very frustrating," said Black, the Peoria development official. "Every month these properties take a step closer to demolition and a step further from someone being able to renovate them."

Meanwhile, a new crop of more than 650 properties - including seven houses and empty lots on the same block where Culver's house sat and where Cook was living - were headed to the tax foreclosure auction scheduled for Aug. 27. It was by far the biggest auction Black could remember in 29 years of working for the city, and he worried that the bulk buyers would once again snap up most of the properties.

Cook had a different vision for the duplex where he was living and his block on West Lincoln. Two days after his backyard party, his pool was finally full. He hiked himself up on the air mattress and dipped his toes in the water.

"Decent," he said as another summer day stretched out in front of him.

Benny Cook cleans the pool he bought for $400 on Facebook Marketplace and installed outside his house in Peoria, Ill. (Washington Post photo by Joshua Lott.)

He had been trying to get a job and had applied for positions as an exterminator, a forklift operator and in laying concrete. He briefly toyed with the idea of becoming a video game streamer. "Why not try to make money doing something you love?" he asked. But he dropped that plan when he realized how hard it was to attract a big online audience. Eventually, he landed a job with a steel company, working at the rail yard.

For now, though, he was floating in his pool imagining what life must have been like when all the houses on the block were full of factory workers and their children. "Look at all the stuff back here," Cook said, pointing to the towering shade trees and backyard garages crammed full of decades-old junk. "Why was this the block to give up on? This is one of the main blocks. Who would want to leave this?"

- - -

He gazed up at the rotting, abandoned house in front of his duplex. Paint hung in strips from its siding, revealing wood the color of weathered bone. Another winter and a few big snowstorms, he guessed, might cause it to collapse. City officials would then have to come out and cart away the debris, leaving behind an empty lot where Cook hoped that his and NeNe's future child might play. He planned to add a covered patio by the pool and maybe a small kennel for family dogs. "We can plant some grass back here and fence this all in," he said, imagining how it would someday be.

And then there was Culver. Deep down, he sensed he might not make money on any of his properties in the next few years, or even decades. But he had bigger reasons for buying his land and his house on West Lincoln. For much of his life, Culver's mother struggled to keep a job. He barely knew his father. "I am the stereotype of the Black male who grew up without a dad," he said.

Now Culver had found a path to success and providing for his family that seemed achievable. Land would be his legacy; it would break the pattern that he had inherited from his parents.

"I don't want my struggles to roll off on my kids," he said.