Eric Trump, through a spokesperson, insisted that he did not berate campaign staff, as described by witnesses.

Donald Trump Jr. said, "There's no way we lose to this guy," referring to Biden.

Shortly after 2 a.m. on Nov. 4, "Hail to the Chief" played at the East Room party. Out walked Trump, followed by Melania Trump, Vice President Mike Pence and Karen Pence. Stephen Miller and the speechwriting team had prepared remarks for Trump to deliver, but the president veered from his teleprompter script to instead deliver stream-of-consciousness thoughts.

"We were winning everything and all of a sudden it was just called off," Trump said. He added, "Literally, we were just all set to get outside and just celebrate something that was so beautiful, so good."

Trump rattled off states he had won - Florida! Ohio! Texas! - and then claimed that he had already won states that were too close to call, including Georgia and North Carolina. He bragged about his leads in some states - "Think of this: We're up 690,000 votes in Pennsylvania. Six hundred ninety thousand!" - and falsely claimed to be winning Michigan and Wisconsin.

Neither Trump nor Biden was declared the overall winner because Arizona, Georgia, North Carolina and Pennsylvania remained too close to call. Yet Trump insisted that he was the actual winner, and that his sweet victory had been somehow snatched from him.

"This is a fraud on the American public," the president said. "This is an embarrassment to our country. We were getting ready to win this election. Frankly, we did win this election. We did win this election. So our goal now is to ensure the integrity for the good of this nation. This is a very big moment. This is a major fraud in our nation. We want the law to be used in a proper manner. So we'll be going to the U.S. Supreme Court. We want all voting to stop. We don't want them to find any ballots at four o'clock in the morning and add them to the list, okay? It's a very sad moment. To me, this is a very sad moment, and we will win this. And as far as I'm concerned, we already have won it."

FILE - In this Nov. 4, 2020, file photo President Donald Trump speaks to an election night party in the East Room of the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

This was an extraordinary accusation for any political candidate to make about any election, much less for a sitting president to make about the country's most consequential election. Trump was telling the 74 million people who voted for him not to trust the results.

Watching from California, Romney was heartsick. "We're in a global battle for the survival of liberal democracy in the face of autocracy and autocratic regimes attempting to dominate the world," he recalled in the interview. "So saying something and doing things that would suggest that in the free nation of the United States of America and the model of democracy for the world, that we can't have a free and fair election would have a destructive effect on democracy around the world, not just to mention here."

Pelosi watched Trump's speech in horror. "It was just a complete, total manifestation [of] insanity," she recalled in the interview.

"It was clear over that four-year period that this was not a person who was on the level - on the level intellectually, on the level mentally, on the level emotionally and certainly not on the level patriotically," she said. "So for him to say what he said, I wouldn't say was [as] surprising as it might have been if we hadn't seen the instability all along."

Following his speech, Trump hung around the Green Room next door to the East Room talking to some advisers and VIP guests, asking them what they thought. Ingraham, whose prime-time show was off the air that night because of Fox's election coverage, was overheard giving the president some advice. She expressed general doubt that the outcome would change in the days ahead, given the historical reluctance of federal courts to intervene in elections, a contrast to what she considered unrealistic scenarios being painted by some others around the president.

"Give up on Arizona," Ingraham told him, apparently confident in her network's decision to project Biden the winner there.

Giving up wasn't in Trump's repertoire. "Fox shouldn't have called it," he told her.

Karl Rove, the former George W. Bush strategist and Fox commentator, had just come off the air when he got a call from a Trump adviser. "He's in a meltdown," the adviser told Rove. "Can you call him and tell him that all is not lost?"

Rove phoned the president and tried to give him a pep talk.

"Hang in there," he told Trump. "There's a lot of ballots to be counted and it's not going to be done for some time. You fought a good fight … You're not out yet."

Rove and Trump briefly discussed the state of the race in Arizona. "I know premature calls," he said, reminding the president of the fiasco on election night in 2000, when some networks projected Al Gore would win Florida only to have to retract their call a couple of hours later. "Hang in there. You gave it your all. You came down to the end. You upset them in 2016. You can do it again. Just hold on."

Trump then retreated to the Map Room to talk to his campaign team. He stayed up until 4 a.m. chewing over the incoming results. The president was fixated on Pennsylvania, where Biden kept cutting into his lead. There were enough votes still to be counted in Philadelphia, which were sure to favor the Democrat, for Biden to overtake Trump. And indeed, Democrats were optimistic that once all the votes were in, Biden would win the state.

Conway and Meadows both preached patience.

"Mr. President, you're ahead in Pennsylvania by 700,000 votes," Conway told him. "We won Pennsylvania by 44,000 votes last time. Just let them count the votes. Let them get through the votes."

Meadows said: "Just count the votes, Mr. President. You probably have enough to keep those leads."

Trump wasn't having any of it. He thought Democrats were rigging the vote totals.

"If I wake up in the morning and they say Trump is ahead by 100,000, they'll find 100,001 votes in the backyard," the president said.

"Mr. President, it stings," Conway said. "It just hurts to have lost Pennsylvania."

"Honey, we didn't lose Pennsylvania," Trump replied. "We won Pennsylvania."

Conway, who often was quick with a rejoinder to lighten the mood at tense moments, invoked the security cameras that some homeowners install at their front doors to monitor for stolen packages or unwanted visitors. "Then your campaign should've invested in Ring and Nest cameras," she quipped.