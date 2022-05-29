Living the nightmare

Noah Orona still had not cried.

The 10-year-old's father, Oscar, couldn't understand it. Just hours earlier, a stranger with a rifle had walked into the boy's fourth-grade classroom at Robb Elementary School and opened fire, slaughtering his teachers and classmates in front of him. One round struck Noah in the shoulder blade, carving a 10-inch gash through his back before popping out and spraying his right arm with shrapnel. He'd laid amid the blood and bodies of his dead friends for an hour, maybe more, waiting for help to come.

But there he was, resting in his hospital bed, his brown eyes vacant, his voice muted.

"I think my clothes are ruined," Noah lamented.

It was OK, his dad assured him. He would get new clothes.

"I don't think I'm going to get to go back to school," he said.

"Don't worry about it," his father insisted, squeezing his son's left hand.

"I lost my glasses," the boy continued. "I'm sorry."

The children and adults who die in school shootings dominate headlines and consume the public's attention. Body counts become synonymous with each event, dictating where they rank in the catalogue of these singularly American horrors: 10 at Santa Fe High, 13 at Columbine High, 17 at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High, 26 at Sandy Hook Elementary. And now, added to the list is 21 at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas.

Those tallies, however, do not begin to capture the true scope of this epidemic in the United States, where hundreds of thousands of children's lives have been profoundly changed by school shootings. There are the more than 360 kids and adults, including Noah, who have been injured on K-12 campuses since 1999, according to a Washington Post database. And then there are the children who suffer no physical wounds at all, but are still haunted for years by what they saw or heard or lost.

No one understands that better than Samantha Haviland, who for years directed counseling services for Denver Public Schools. One day in 2008, she sat on the floor of a school library's back room, the lights off, the door locked. Crouched all around her were teenagers pretending that someone with a gun was trying to murder them.

No one there knew that Haviland, then a counselor in her mid-20s, had survived Columbine nine years earlier.

On that day, April 20, 1999, Haviland ran from gunfire and heard some of it, too, but she didn't get shot or see a bullet strike anyone else. The shock and grief solidified her plan to become a counselor, though Haviland didn't get counseling herself for years.

The nightmares - always of being chased - lingered for years, but she didn't think she deserved help, not when classmates had died, been maimed or had witnessed the carnage firsthand. She would be OK.

But now there she was, a decade later, sitting in the darkness, practicing once again to escape what so many of her friends had not. Then she heard footsteps and saw the shadow of an administrator checking the locks. Her chest began to throb, and suddenly, Haviland knew she wasn't OK.

On Tuesday, Haviland did all she could to avoid the details of what had happened in Texas. She didn't want to know. Years of therapy had helped, but the passage of time was no cure. On Wednesday, she turned 40.

Noah was only 10, but his father and mother were already worried about what this would all mean for him decades from now. It tortured Oscar and his wife, Jessica, to know how close he'd come to escaping it.

They'd been at the school on Tuesday morning to watch Noah win an award for art and music, sitting in the front row for the assembly. They felt so proud.

Noah was a quiet kid. He spent much of his time playing Mario and Pokémon games on his Nintendo Switch. For his birthday earlier this month, the family drove him to San Antonio to go bowling and pick out Pokémon cards. His parents had seen glimpses of him growing up, though. He'd started ordering steak for dinner, medium-rare, just like his dad. And he wanted to become a dental hygienist, just like his mom, when he grew up.

Now here he was, receiving an award.

His parents told him to smile for a photo, but Noah didn't like to smile for photos, so he held the certificate up to his nose. His dad laughed and told him to put it down. Finally they coaxed a grin. They also took a photo of Noah with his friends, and later, his dad would fear that his son was the only child in the image who survived.

"Can I go with y'all?" Noah asked after the pictures were taken.

Oscar hesitated. Noah's class was planning to go outside that afternoon to blow bubbles in the grass. His parents had given him extra so he could share. They didn't want him to miss that, his dad told him.