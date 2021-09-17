Looking for traces of Asian American history in a Gold Rush town called Chinese Camp

Four aging horses dragged us through the manzanita and boulders, the stagecoach swerving dangerously with each bump and wiggle. The children shrieked with excitement as we threaded our way through Columbia State Historic Park, a mining camp from the days of the Gold Rush about a 2½-hour drive from our home in Oakland.

Suddenly a bearded white man in a red bandanna jumped out from the trees. He waved an old-timey pistol at us, and at the sight of the gun, we all froze. The laughing stopped.

“Gimme yer gold!” he drawled. He pointed the pistol at us and sneered.

“Will he shoot us?” whispered my 5-year-old daughter.

Packed into that sweaty stagecoach, we were three couples — Chinese, Japanese, Filipino and Korean Americans — with six children, taking our first post-pandemic road trip into the mountains. We had rented a house nearby to bathe in Pinecrest Lake and dip our toes in the Tuolumne River, to barbecue fish and prepare elaborate Filipino breakfasts for each other. I had a side interest: to find traces of Asian American history in this part of the Sierra Nevada foothills.

I was inspired by the story of Tie Sing, a Chinese American backwoods chef who worked for the U.S. Geological Survey. Hired to cook for a 1915 lobbying trip for conservationists, industrialists and senators to Yosemite, he created meals apparently so impressive that he helped convert the group to the cause of nature recreation, leading to the formation of the National Park System.

While few know Sing’s story, even fewer are aware of the span of 1849-82, when thousands of Chinese immigrants descended upon the area to find their fortunes on the legendary “Gold Mountain.” I wanted our children to feel the Chinese roots of this area and perhaps put the hardships of the last year into historical context. I cooked a dinner of grilled trout, fried potatoes and green beans in memory of Sing, and once we’d settled in, we decided to visit Columbia and then a tiny dot on the map called Chinese Camp, an old mining town.

A family pans for gold at California’s Columbia State Historic Park, Aug. 24, 2021. (Jason Henry/The New York Times)

The day after our stagecoach encounter, with temperatures reaching 100 degrees before noon, we blasted the air conditioner and tried to find Chinese Camp, just a few miles away. There were few signs and no rangers in sight.

Sucheng Chan, a retired historian and the author of more than 15 books on Asian American history, notes that this region, called the Southern Mines, was home to almost half of the Chinese in California in 1860, before the establishment of San Francisco’s Chinatown and other urban enclaves.

The town was a stagecoach stop that housed more than 5,000 residents and was an important center of early Chinese American life, helping to link small Chinatowns as well as multicultural mining towns scattered throughout the Sierra Nevada foothills. Chinese immigrants came seeking gold like so many others in the early years of the Gold Rush and established claims along the sparkling streams that curled through the mountains.

They were almost immediately attacked. Vigilante pogroms matured into a series of punitive local, then state, laws intended to keep Chinese settlers out of lucrative gold mining and restrict them to cooking, laundering, vegetable farming and construction. Still, they excelled, building roads through the mountains in record time and supplying provisions and comfort to the European and American migrants who were still allowed to hunt for gold. But once the Chinese workers’ abundant and grueling labor had built the railroads and laid important groundwork for California agriculture, the Chinese Exclusion Act was passed in 1882, barring their immigration into the country.

The exit for Chinese Camp, Calif., Aug. 23, 2021. (Jason Henry/The New York Times)

The town today has shrunk to almost nothing. A store and tavern on the main corner might have supplied some history lessons, but the fake Chinese script decorating its facade (also known as the “wonton font”) reeked of expired stereotypes, so we decided to keep moving. About 1,000 feet away, a lone plaque marks the town as California Historic Landmark #423 and the beginning of what was once a picturesque block of buildings.

We got out of the car to explore.

The buildings are overgrown with weeds, and their porches sag. It’s not clear who owns them today, and no one smiled as we got back in our cars and drove away. Still, walking the block, I had visions of their restoration, a rural Chinese version of Atlanta’s Auburn Avenue, the neighborhood surrounding Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthplace. Restored by the National Park Service and local activists, it is now a clapboard reminder of thriving Black family life in the early 20th century, predating the fast food and freeways of the area today.