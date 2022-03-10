New study: Tens of millions can’t breathe

Decades of federal housing discrimination did not only depress home values, lower job opportunities and spur poverty in communities deemed undesirable because of race. It's why 45 million Americans are breathing dirtier air today, according to a landmark study released Wednesday.

The practice known as redlining was outlawed more than a half-century ago, but it continues to impact people who live in neighborhoods that government mortgage officers shunned for 30 years because people of color and immigrants lived in them.

The analysis, published in the journal Environmental Science and Technology Letters, found that, compared with White people, Black and Latino Americans live with more smog and fine particulate matter from cars, trucks, buses, coal plants and other nearby industrial sources in areas that were redlined. Those pollutants inflame human airways, reduce lung function, trigger asthma attacks and can damage the heart and cause strokes.

"Of course, we've known about redlining and its other unequal impacts, but air pollution is one of the most important environmental health issues in the U.S.," said Joshua Apte, a co-author of the study and an assistant professor in the School of Public Health at the University of California at Berkeley.

"If you just look at the number of people that get killed by air pollution, it's arguably the most important environmental health issue in the country," Apte said.

The federal Home Owners' Loan Corporation (HOLC) marked areas across the United States as unworthy of loans because of an "infiltration of foreign-born, Negro, or lower grade population," and shaded them in red starting in the 1930s. This made it harder for home buyers of color to get mortgages; the corporation awarded A grades for solidly White areas and D's for largely non-White areas that lenders were advised to shun.

Throughout redlining's history, local zoning officials worked with businesses to place polluting operations such as industrial plants, major roadways and shipping ports in and around neighborhoods that the federal government marginalized.

The researchers analyzed air quality data in 202 cities where communities were redlined and found a consistent disparity in the level of nitrogen dioxide, which forms smog, and PM2.5 pollution, the small particles than can become embedded in people's lungs and arteries.

With nitrogen dioxide, pollution levels were higher in 80% of communities given D grades and lower in 84% of communities given A grades. That trend held regardless of whether a city was as large as Los Angeles or Chicago, or as small as Macon, Ga., or Albany.

Haley Lane, a graduate student in the civil and environmental engineering department at UC-Berkeley and the study's lead author, said the team embarked on the research to show that a "widespread, federally backed, and well documented" practice like redlining was indelibly linked to air pollution. The research took about two years.

"These maps allowed us to analyze conditions in cities across the country, and the consistency we found shows us how many of the pollution problems we have today are tied to patterns that were present in cities more than 80 years ago," Lane said.

While air quality has improved in the United States overall, several recent studies - including the one released Wednesday - show that people of color, especially African Americans and Latinos, are still disproportionately affected by pollution.

A large body of research has already shown that redlined communities experience other environmental challenges, including excessive urban heat, sparse tree canopy and few green spaces. The new analysis, according to the authors, is the first look nationwide at how redlining leads to disparities within different cities.

"This groundbreaking study builds on the solid empirical evidence that systemic racism is killing and making people of color sick, it's just that simple," said Robert D. Bullard, a distinguished professor of urban planning and environmental policy at Texas Southern University and the author of "Dumping in Dixie: Race, Class and Environmental Quality."

Bullard, who was not involved in the study, said that it "makes clear the elevated air pollution disparities we see today between Black Americans and White Americans have their roots in systemic racism endorsed, practiced and legitimated by the federal Home Owners' Loan Corporation some eight decades ago."

During the early days of the coronavirus pandemic, public health officials said underlying diseases suffered by people of color as a result of air pollution and other conditions in marginalized communities contributed to their disproportionate hospitalization and death from covid-19.