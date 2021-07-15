On the hunt for cardboard gold in a bull market for trading cards

SANTA ANA — He gave up on sleep a little before daybreak, opting to begin his workday early and maybe right the previous night's wrong. Now Sasha Tamaddon checks his watch lists on eBay, slides on black jeans and a T-shirt, and laces up the Air Jordan sneakers he received in exchange for trading cards. He navigates another site that tracks the valuations of collectibles. He tries to move on.

"I don't know what happened," he mutters.

He keeps navigating, trying to distract himself from the six figures he didn't spend on a Michael Jordan rookie card a few hours ago. He saw it as a rare, devastating setback after a year of success.

"That's a tough one, bro," says Tamaddon, a 22-year-old who used to clean swimming pools before, he says, turning a $15,000 investment in sports cards - one of several economic crazes that sprung to life during the coronavirus pandemic - into a collection worth about $1 million.

But on this morning, nothing has soothed him. So he packs nine trading cards worth about $160,000 into a small cardboard box and stashes it, alongside $10,000 in cash, into his Toyota Tacoma. Then he hits the road, starting a frenetic and unpredictable workday that will cover many miles, result in a few deals and maybe bring back his luck.

Last year, with millions of Americans at home, fear and isolation gave way to boredom and nostalgia. Alongside cryptocurrencies and non-fungible tokens, the trading card market became another beneficiary of so much free time. Curiosity turned to research, which resulted in a surprising and dramatic boom. Cards featuring young stars and all-time greats sold for record amounts: often hundreds of thousands each. A "gem mint" copy of that 1986-87 Fleer Michael Jordan rookie, whose value in January 2020 was $39,600, sold for $720,000 in January 2021.

Those sales sent shock waves through the industry and sent collectors plunging into their attics for cardboard gold. A new generation of hobbyists didn't just buy, sell and trade. They followed how last night's performances by Mike Trout and Trae Young affected today's card values, then they logged onto YouTube and social media sites to debate what might be possible tomorrow. It had the distinct feel of gambling, the almost hourly rush of getting rich or going broke, and amid all this, auction sites crashed. Services that evaluate cards' conditions and assign a 1-to-10 "grade" became overwhelmed.

"It boggled the mind," said Ken Goldin, a mainstay in collectibles and memorabilia for four decades. His company, Goldin Auctions, did $800,000 in annual revenue in 2012; last year it hauled in $100 million, according to a February news release, and Goldin says it's on track this year to quintuple that. "I kept thinking that this can't continue; this can't continue."

Tamaddon, though, has only known this bull market. While in college in late 2019, he set aside a hustle trading rare sneakers to buy a rookie of Luka Doncic, the Dallas Mavericks' young phenom. The card's value kept ticking upward, so Tamaddon bought more and more copies of the same card - 35 in all, he says, with slight and increasingly rare variations and colors. It was fun to sell and trade, he says, the rush a little addictive. So he kept buying new cards, following new athletes and sports, and trading them for more valuable ones. He emptied his savings account, quit his job cleaning hotel pools, set aside his dream of owning an aquatics business - all for the dustiest of hobbies, thin cardboard assets in a blockchain world.

"What is this guy doing?" Kyle Brunke, who used to clean pools alongside Tamaddon, remembers thinking. Now Brunke works for Tamaddon.

But as Americans increasingly venture outside and return to offices, the sports-card market may be experiencing a correction. The Jordan rookie dipped under $500,000 this spring, and more recently it has gone for less than $300,000. Which is partly why Tamaddon is in his truck, with Brunke in the back seat, beginning a day that will take them all over Southern California.

Tamaddon wants to make as much money as he can, as quickly as he can. But he also wants to keep feeling what he felt these past 18 months. And last night's frustration was a full-on buzzkill.

The previous evening, another Jordan rookie - this one a mega-rare copy graded as a 10 - had gone up on eBay. Tamaddon called a friend, Ryan Veres, and they agreed to bid on the card and potentially split the cost and any future profits. The card's value, recently on free fall, was expected to be around $200,000 - a quarter of its January price. Hoping the market had reached bottom, Tamaddon and Veres, who helps run his family's card shop in Burbank, agreed to bid as much as $210,000. But as the auction was ending, Veres got nervous.