Only 1 city in Napa County has complied with state on plans for affordable housing

The pressure is on for Napa County and four of its cities to successfully adopt its plan for housing through 2031 amid the countywide housing crisis.

Eight months after the county and its five cities — Napa, Yountville, St. Helena, American Canyon and Calistoga — missed the Jan. 31 deadline to finalize and adopt their housing element, only American Canyon is in compliance with state housing law.

The city adds to nearly half of Bay Area municipalities — and roughly 80% across the state — that have housing elements certified as compliant by the California Department of Housing and Community Development.

The plans are required to outline the local housing needs and challenges, as well as demonstrate how those needs will be met within eight years. They’re structured around a state-assigned housing allocation.

Changes in state law have tightened the housing element review process, and the state is asking for a larger number of housing units.

The Bay Area is required to plan for roughly 441,000 units, according to the state, more than double the previous cycle’s ask.

Across Napa County, the overall increase is similarly high. Over the next eight years, the state is asking for:

• 2,669 housing units in Napa

• 622 units in American Canyon

• 256 units in St. Helena

• 119 units in Calistoga

• 72 units in Yountville

• 106 units in unincorporated Napa County

Being in noncompliance results in jurisdictions losing important state funding. It also makes them subject to the “builder’s remedy,” a provision in state law that allows developers to override local zoning rules, such as height restrictions, by including a certain threshold of affordable units in proposed housing developments.

Most of the jurisdictions in Napa County are still in various stages with their housing element. The process involves rounds of suggested changes — sometimes multiple — from the state.

Each municipality, except the city of Napa, has had its plans rejected by the state. Napa has not yet adopted a housing element, but is in process of a second draft.

On Sept. 7, the city’s Planning Commission recommended the City Council adopt the new draft, tentatively planned for an Oct. 3 meeting. But commissioners worried an increase in units would affect the city’s identity.

Commissioner Gordon Huether said he was worried about the future of Napa, given the size of the housing allocation. He said he would fly out of Sacramento International Airport almost weekly and noticed the housing developments in that area had “grown like mushrooms.”

“I just feel so weird that the population is going down but we have all this panic about building houses,” Huether said. “... I don’t know what we want to be when we grow up. Do we want to be San Jose and Sacramento?”

Commissioner Beverly Shotwell said she was cautious about accessory dwelling units — the element projects 336 of the structures will be built over the next eight years, with about 46 per year — creating a so-called “mushroom effect.” She said she thought people would be looking to demolish the units in 20 years.

“We have to consider the fact that ADUs are awesome in many ways, but we have to be very careful in terms of just making sure the design is cohesive with the neighborhood,” Shotwell said.

Commissioner Paul Kelley also questioned how the state came to assign so many units, given the stable or declining population across much of the county.

“We’ve seen the population stabilize in Napa County,” Kelley said. “We’re looking at surplus school properties and enrollment is declining.”

Eric Phillips, special counsel for the city, said future population growth — along with job demand and transportation — is a consideration in the state’s request. But, in a move new for this housing element cycle, the state looks at existing pent-up housing demand, along with households that are overcrowded or cost-burdened by housing prices.

“All of those go to demonstrate that there is an existing demand for housing irrespective of population growth,” Phillips said.

Commission chair Bob Massaro said, based on his experience as a citizen and an employer, “we don’t have housing people can afford to live in, and so there’s a great exodus to other communities because they can’t afford to live here.”

The commission is a “gatekeeper of something the city will be proud of,” Massaro said, and he was optimistic the commission could help make sure quality housing comes to Napa.

“We don’t want it to be San Jose,” he said. “But, conversely, growth is going to happen. We need the 2,669 units, or at least the state says we need that.”

