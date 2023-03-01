Craig Melvin has assured viewers that his “Today” colleague, Hoda Kotb, is “OK” amid mounting concern over her prolonged absence from the morning program.

Melvin explained on air Wednesday morning that Kotb has been away dealing with “a family health matter.” The esteemed “Today” co-anchor hasn’t appeared live on the show since Feb. 17.

“We know a lot of you have been wondering how she’s doing,” Melvin said while co-anchoring “Today” opposite Sheinelle Jones and Al Roker.

Prior to Wednesday’s show, the beloved newscaster, mother and breast cancer survivor’s mysterious “Today” disappearance had gone unexplained, prompting anxious viewers to speculate about her well-being.

Pine sets record straight on Spitgate drama

When “Don’t Worry Darling” geared up for its premiere last year, there was one burning question on fans’ minds: “Did Harry Styles spit on Chris Pine?” Months after the scandal, the “Star Trek” actor offered an answer.

In a TikTok interview with Esquire published Wednesday, the “Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves” star revisited his time on the “Don’t Worry Darling” press tour, including that controversial stop at the 2022 Venice International Film Festival.

Half a year after fans speculated that Styles spat in the lap of co-star Pine during the film’s premiere at the Venice event, Pine said that wasn’t the case.

“He didn’t spit on me. I think what he said is he leaned down and I think he said, ‘It’s just words isn’t it?’”

Pine explained that he and his co-stars had “this little joke” about answering press questions while jetlagged and exhausted from promoting the film.

Osbourne: Tour canceled, but not retiring

Rocker Ozzy Osbourne isn’t going anywhere — and he’s certainly not retiring — even though his earlier announcement canceling his upcoming tour was perceived as such.

The Black Sabbath veteran set the record straight Tuesday, appearing on SiriusXM’s “Ozzy’s Boneyard” station to explain that his career is far from over and he would hit the road again if he was physically able to do so.

“I’ve been working my guts out to try and get back on my feet. I’ve come to the point where [my wife] Sharon says to me, ‘You know what, the truth of the matter, you can’t keep booking tours and failing, canceling,” the 74-year-old told the host, musician Billy Morrison.

Birthdays

Actor John Cullum is 93. Actor Barbara Luna is 84. Author John Irving is 81. Actor Cassie Yates is 72. Actor, comedian Laraine Newman (Saturday Night Live) is 71. Singer Jay Osmond is 68. Pop musician John Cowsill (The Cowsills) is 67. Former tennis player Kevin Curren is 65. Country singer Larry Stewart (Restless Heart) is 64. Rock singer Jon Bon Jovi is 61. Blues singer-musician Alvin Youngblood Hart is 60. Actor Daniel Craig is 55. Actor Richard Ruccolo is 51. Coldplay’s Chris Martin is 46. Actor Heather McComb is 46. Actor Rebel Wilson is 43. Actor Bryce Dallas Howard is 42. Former NFL quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is 41. Actor Robert Iler is 38. Actor Nathalie Emmanuel is 34. Country singer Luke Combs is 33. Singer-rapper-actor Becky G is 26.