Please don’t feed the whale sharks? Philippines fishing town says it must, to prosper

TAN-AWAN, Philippines — In the predawn light, Lorene de Guzman paddles out to sea in his tiny wooden outrigger to hand-feed the giants living in the water.

One of the behemoths, a whale shark known as 180, swims up, its enormous mouth gliding across the surface of the still ocean.

“Where have you been?” de Guzman asks 180, whom he has not seen in weeks, as he drops handfuls of shrimp into the water and gently scrapes off some debris from the shark’s body. “You must have traveled to a far-off place.”

When 180 is done with breakfast, de Guzman gazes out and waits in the calm water, hoping the tourists might return today, or some day.

The waters around Tan-Awan, his town of some 2,000 people in Cebu province, attracted more than half a million tourists in 2019, all eager to interact with the huge and charismatic marine animals, which can reach more than 60 feet in length.

While their size is imposing, whale sharks are gentle giants. Their mouth is gargantuan, but they are filter feeders. Their hundreds of vestigial teeth are tiny, and they cannot bite.

In pre-pandemic days, whale shark tourism was booming in Tan-Awan, which had been a sleepy fishing community until the area’s outsize animals became a global draw starting about a decade ago.

But even before the pandemic all but halted international visits to Tan-Awan, and to Oslob, the broader municipality surrounding it, difficult questions were being asked about a controversial relationship between a species in decline, and a community grappling for survival.

A fisherman feeds whale sharks in the waters around Tan-Awan, a small town in Cebu Province in the Philippines, in September 2021. The chance to swim with the world’s biggest fish drew tourists to a Philippines town, but conservation groups denounce the hand-feeding that keeps the gentle creatures around. (Hannah Reyes Morales/The New York Times)

Whale sharks are migratory, but tourism-dependent residents of Tan-Awan like de Guzman have kept at least some of them staying year-round with the highly contentious practice of feeding the wild animals on a daily schedule.

Posing no threat and often frequenting coastal areas, whale sharks and people have long been meeting, often to the animal’s detriment.

“The accessibility makes them quite a good target species,” said Ariana Agustines, a marine biologist who has researched the whale shark populations in the Philippines. “In terms of hunting, unfortunately, in the past; and tourism now in the present.”

Human feeding has changed the whale sharks’ behavior. “Typically they have a very varied diet,” Agustines said. “They eat coral, lobster larvae, different varieties of zooplankton, even small fish.”

But in Tan-Awan, they are being provisioned with sergestid shrimp, known locally as uyap. “It’s just one type of food,” Agustines said. “This is a large deviation from their natural diet.”

The regular feedings have also altered their diving behavior, with these whale sharks spending more time close to the surface, resulting in significantly more scarring and abrasions on their bodies from boats and other floating hazards than those in nonprovisioning sites.

Lorene de Guzman feeds whale sharks as tourists look on in the waters around Tan-Awan, a small town in Cebu Province in the Philippines, in September 2021. The hand-feeding practice helped guarantee a year-round presence of the sharks for the half a million tourists who came in 2019. (Hannah Reyes Morales/The New York Times)

But the appeal to tourists of a practically guaranteed sighting means Tan-Awan residents have no intention of abandoning the feeding practice, despite the growing pressure to stop. The tourism money means too much, with whale shark encounters bringing some $3.5 million into the area in 2019.

“The whale sharks lifted us up,” de Guzman said. “They gave jobs to the people.”

Besides, he said, the people who feed the sharks have grown close to the animals — and, they argue, the sharks close to them.

“They’ve taken to us. They will leave if we don’t feed them. It’ll hurt their feelings. They’ll sulk,” de Guzman says. “We feed them even if we run out of budget. We borrow money to feed them.”

The affection is made easier both by the sharks’ agreeable nature and by how readily identifiable individuals are.

Each whale shark has a unique constellation of spots, which bear a resemblance to stars in the night sky, the inspiration for its name in Madagascar, “marokintana,” or “many stars.” In Javanese, it is “geger lintang” or “stars on the back.”

In the past, local fishermen avoided the sharks. But a little over 10 years ago, one fisherman, Jerson Soriano, started playing with them in the water. A resort owner in the area was struck by the spirited interaction and asked Soriano to transport some of his guests out on the water so they too could swim with the giants.