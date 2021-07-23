Pulling levers in exile, Belarus opposition leader tries to stay relevant

VILNIUS, Lithuania — She has met Chancellor Angela Merkel of Germany and President Emmanuel Macron of France. Just this week, she was feted in Washington, where she was received by Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

But while Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, the unlikely pro-democracy leader from Belarus, may have little trouble getting a meeting, her highflying company only underscores her predicament.

It’s been almost a year since Tikhanovskaya was forced to flee Belarus after claiming victory in presidential elections. Now the challenge she faces is how to maintain influence in Belarus from abroad. The support of Western leaders may help but go only so far.

Still, the meetings are part of Tikhanovskaya’s strategy to build a broad Western phalanx against the Belarus dictator, Alexander Lukashenko, who has limited her ability to challenge him inside the country, where her return would mean certain imprisonment.

Only months ago, hundreds of thousands of protesters took to the streets to demand that Lukashenko resign. It was a rare democratic outburst in an eastern European country — outside the European Union and NATO — that has carefully tried to maneuver between Russia and the West but has turned to Moscow as a primary source of support.

But now opposition figures are disappearing into prisons, and protests are dwindling.

“Now it’s impossible to fight openly,” Tikhanovskaya said. “It’s difficult to ask people to go out for demonstrations because of a sense of fear. They see the brutality of the regime, that the most outstanding leaders and prominent figures are in jail. It’s really scary.”

Unable to encourage protests inside Belarus, and with Moscow supporting Lukashenko, Tikhanovskaya is using the primary tool available to her in exile: Western support.

This week, she had meetings at the State Department, the White House and the Senate, and she attended the launch of the Friends of Belarus Caucus in the House of Representatives.

“I asked the U.S. to be the guarantors of our independence,” she told Voice of America Tuesday after meeting with national security adviser Jake Sullivan.

In a series of meetings, she sought more comprehensive sanctions on Belarus’ elites and businesses to show them that it was “becoming more costly for them to support Lukashenko.”

Although there were statements of support and admiration from members of Congress and the Washington elite, no new measures were announced.

She and her team also sought to postpone a nearly $1 billion planned disbursement by the International Monetary Fund to Belarus but have so far been unable to convince the institution to cancel the payment.

Tikhanovskaya’s trip will continue in New York, San Francisco and Los Angeles, underscoring the value of Western support — and its limits.

Her task, she said in an interview in Vilnius, Lithuania, where she and her team have made their base, was to convince her international supporters that change can come to Belarus with their assistance.

“We can’t postpone this aim because we postpone freedom of our prisoners, and we have to convince other countries in this as well,” she said before leaving for the United States.

“And with these detentions, with this violence, they show that they don’t have other methods of persuading people that they are strong, except violence,” she said. “It can’t last long, really. This is like the last breaths before death, because you can’t tighten the screws endlessly.”

Belarusian opposition politician Svetlana Tikhanovskaya attends a European Foreign Affairs Ministers meeting at the European Council building in Luxembourg, Monday, June 21, 2021. (Johanna Geron/Pool Photo via AP)

Some who support Tikhanovskaya’s movement worry about how it can remain relevant inside Belarus with its leader abroad.

“When you are abroad in a safe situation, then all your calls to action will be very skeptically accepted in Belarus,” said Pavel Slunkin, a visiting fellow at the European Council on Foreign Relations and a former Belarusian diplomat.

Tikhanovskaya was clear that local actors make the decisions, and that when she sought funding, it was for supporters in Belarus. “When they are ready, it’s they who decide, not us,” she said.

Slunkin acknowledged that Tikhanovskaya has been a tireless and effective advocate for her country internationally. Even so, the repression in Belarus is widening.

This month, the Belarus Supreme Court sentenced Viktor Babariko, a former bank chief who was barred from running for president in elections last August, to 14 years in prison for bribery and money laundering in a verdict widely seen as politically motivated.