‘Sermongate’ prompts a quandary: Should pastors borrow words from one another?

The similarities in the sermons are unmistakable.

“I don’t think I’ve given you this before,” the pastor in North Carolina tells his congregation. He goes on to list “five selfs” that signify hostility to God: self-will, self-glory, self-gratification, self-righteousness and self-sufficiency. Cut to an older pastor in Alabama, at a podium a year later: “Let me give you five selfs,” he says. He rattles off the same list.

A video comparing the two sermons has racked up thousands of views online in recent days, partly because the two men are not just any church leaders: The first, who delivered his sermon in 2019, is J.D. Greear, the departing president of the Southern Baptist Convention. The other is Ed Litton, who was elected as Greear’s successor just a couple of weeks ago by a thin margin at an unusually contentious meeting. His sermon was delivered in 2020 and did not credit Greear.

Litton’s critics are calling it “sermongate.”

And the dust-up has revealed a dirty little secret of the preaching life: Many pastors borrow from one another in the pulpit, and the norms around the practice are fuzzy at best.

Over the past week, anonymous YouTube accounts have posted multiple side-by-side comparisons of the two men preaching, highlighting nearly identical metaphors, anecdotes and turns of phrase. Litton’s church removed sermons from 2017 through 2019 from its website and YouTube, attributing the deletions to both a website redesign and a response to people “going through sermons in an attempt to discredit and malign our pastor.” Litton declined an interview request through a spokesperson.

In a statement, Litton said he had asked Greear for permission to borrow from at least one sermon and apologized for not crediting him; Greear confirmed his account. But accusations of lying and stealing — and plenty of memes skewering Litton — are flying fast. Some of the same Baptists who opposed Litton’s election just a couple of weeks ago are now calling for his resignation.

“This is an issue of morality, and it’s an issue of Christian virtue,” said Tom Ascol, a high-profile Florida pastor who has been critical of Litton and Greear. “It’s something that as recently as 10 years ago, everyone in conservative evangelical circles would say, ‘Of course pulpit plagiarism is wrong.’”

Outgoing Southern Baptist Convention President J. D. Greear, right, greets incoming President Ed Litton, left, and his wife, Kathy Litton, at the conclusion of the annual Southern Baptist Convention meeting Wednesday, June 16, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Karen Swallow Prior, a professor at Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary, who has written about plagiarism, called the episode surprising. “What this whole thing has opened up is there are people who have an unstated expectation that a pastor is delivering his own examination and wrestling with the biblical text, and others who may not have that expectation at all.”

Among church leaders, attitudes toward the practice vary widely. Al Mohler Jr., president of the Southern Baptist Theological Seminary, has called it “despicable”; influential retired pastor John Piper has said it’s “unthinkable.” But some prominent pastors have offered others carte blanche to borrow liberally from their work, saying personal glory should never be the point of preaching. Others encourage heavy inspiration but not wholesale copying. As the oft-cited — although not always attributed — line goes from the late Southern Baptist pastor Adrian Rogers, “If my bullet fits your gun, shoot it, but use your own powder.”

Condoned or not, the practice, once revealed, can leave a bad taste. Within Protestantism, especially, pastors’ weekly sermons are their most high-profile and highly scrutinized work product. Worship services often culminate in the delivery of a presumably original sermon, which can last 45 minutes or more.

“When congregations ‘call’ or hire a pastor, they’re calling that person to preach,” said Thom Rainer, CEO of the consulting firm Church Answers, which advises church leaders on issues including growth and communications. “Preaching is central.”

But a great sermon is also laborious to produce. It can include deep analysis of biblical texts, historical research, compelling anecdotes, a dose of humor and a stirring call to action. Now imagine producing at least one such message every week, year after year, all based on the same collection of texts and delivered to the same audience.

Some full-time pastors report spending up to 30 hours a week on the task; more common is devoting two full workdays to it.