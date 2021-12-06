Seven days: Following Trump’s reckless coronavirus trail

When he first learned he had tested positive for the coronavirus, President Donald Trump was already aboard Air Force One, en route to a massive rally in Middletown, Pa.

With him on the plane that Saturday evening were dozens of people — senior aides, Air Force One personnel, junior staffers, journalists and other members of the large entourage typical for a presidential trip — all squeezed together in the recirculating air of a jetliner.

“Stop the president,” White House physician Sean Conley told chief of staff Mark Meadows, according to a new book by Meadows set to publish Tuesday that was obtained by the Guardian newspaper. “He just tested positive for COVID.”

But Meadows asserts in his book that it was too late to stop Trump, and that a second rapid antigen test — apparently done using the same sample — came back negative. But under guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Trump should have taken a more accurate polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test to confirm whether he had COVID-19.

“Had I been there, and Dr. Conley would have told me they would have received a positive test, I would have assumed it was accurate and frankly canceled everything right away,” said John F. Kelly, one of Trump's previous chiefs of staff, adding that he also would have rushed Trump to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. “To do anything else would be irresponsible.”

In fact, Trump was hospitalized at Walter Reed about a week later. From the day he tested positive until his hospitalization, Trump came in contact with more than 500 people, either those in proximity to him or at crowded events, not including rallygoers, according to a Washington Post analysis of the president's interactions during that period.

That seven-day window reveals a president and chief of staff who took a reckless, and potentially dangerous, approach to handling the coronavirus, including Trump's own positive test.

Trump and Meadows hid Trump's positive test not just from the public, but also from his inner circle and from his top public health officials. He took part in a debate with Democratic rival Joe Biden three days later, never revealing the test result to Biden or event organizers.

And Trump took no extra precautions, such as mask-wearing or social distancing, to protect those he came in contact with in the days following the positive test.

By the end of October, more than two dozen people in Trump's orbit would test positive for the coronavirus.

Marine One, carrying Trump, departs the South Lawn of the White House on Oct. 2, 2020, en route to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center for Trump to receive treatment for COVID-19. (Photo by Amanda Voisard for The Washington Post)

According to the official narrative of the Trump White House, the president first tested positive for the virus on the evening of Thursday, Oct. 1, and was taken by helicopter to Walter Reed less than 24 hours later. But medical experts say that a more likely time frame is at least a week between an initial positive test and a patient requiring hospitalization.

“It would make more sense that you would test positive and then a lot of patients we see hospitalized end up hospitalized on Day 10 or that second week, when the inflammatory response of the immune system is taking over,” said Abraar Karan, an infectious-disease doctor and global health researcher at Stanford University. “Let's say you're exposed today. You may not test positive for three to five days because the virus is in its early stages incubating, so that first week, you're testing positive, but it's really in that second week — seven, 10, 14 days out — that you could have more severe symptoms from inflammatory response.”

In a statement Wednesday, Trump denied Meadows's account and Meadows tried to walk back the news in his book, saying through a spokesman that “the book is quite clearly referring to a 'false positive' rapid test the president received.” He also claimed that after the initial positive test, Trump “received multiple confirmatory tests that came back negative,” although Meadows describes only one negative test in his book, according to the Guardian account.

There is no way of knowing whether the initial Sept. 26 coronavirus test was a false positive or, rather, the first true indicator of the virus that would fell Trump days later. Both Meadows and Trump have previously misled the public on a host of issues, including Trump's COVID status. Meadows declined to comment further through a spokesman, and a Trump spokesman did not respond to a request for comment.